Jyotiraditya Scindia targeted Narendra Modi and BJP when he was Sonia Gandhi son Rahul Gandhi party Congress

Jyotiraditya Scindia left the Congress and joined the BJP about a year and a half ago. Now he is seen batting on behalf of BJP in the house. Sometimes he gives his speech in support of agricultural laws and sometimes praises Narendra Modi. But when Jyotiraditya Scindia was in the Congress, he used to target the Modi government only on farmer issues. In his election rallies, Modi used to talk of overthrowing the government.

Once during the 84th General Session of the Indian National Congress, he attacked Narendra Modi and said that in 4 years where on one side my farmer, my youth, my woman have been defeated. At the same time, a minister of BJP, Santri and Tantri has become completely engrossed. He had accused the BJP of spreading hatred in the spirit of brotherhood. Taking forward his point, Scindia had said that the government turns into a devourer instead of a protector, bullets are fired at the chests of farmers.

Attacking the BJP, he had said that big industrialists run away from the country by looting the poor. And my poor youth are being pushed in the name of job. During this address, Jyotiraditya Scindia had said that intolerance is spread throughout the country by this government. During the campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, Scindia attacked PM Modi on the issue of farmers and said that his party should look inside his country instead of Pakistan. The key issue in India is jobs, here the issue is farmers. This issue is the honor, respect and identity of every citizen.

On the issue of demonetisation, he took a jibe at the Narendra Modi government and said that Modi should tell at which crossroads the people of the country should punish him for his crime. Describing the Modi government as a dictatorial government, he had said that at this time there is such a government in the country which has announced demonetisation by taking a non-democratic decision in a dictatorial manner. Due to this, oil was taken out of the engine of this country’s economy.

Let us inform that Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was recently appointed as the Aviation Minister, had said in the Lok Sabha in praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that it was because of the Modi government that air travel has been democratised. which had never happened before. This government is committed to provide accessible air travel to the poor people of the country.





