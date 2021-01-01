Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted about the uproar in the Parliament, the ministers of the Narendra Modi government were trolled badly

This year’s monsoon session turned into a ruckus. Discussion could not take place in Parliament for a single day. There was uproar in the House by the opposition on the issue of Pegasus espionage scandal, agricultural law, unemployment. On Monday, during the discussion on the General Insurance Amendment Bill by some of the opposition MPs, a copy of the bill was torn and thrown on the chair. A CCTV footage from yesterday has also surfaced in which the marshal is seen pushing and shoving the opposition leader. On this issue, Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has made a tweet attacking the opposition.

He tweeted from his official Twitter handle and wrote that it is a matter of extreme sadness and shame that despite the government inviting the opposition parties to discuss the issues continuously, the opposition has misbehaved with the dignity of the House and democracy instead of positive discussion. Shamed. Taking forward his point, he wrote that the country now has to fight the battle of Corona as well as the negative thinking opposition.

People are giving their feedback on this tweet of his. On this tweet from a Twitter account, it was written that good joke. Comment from @SantoshJhaINC twitter handle that feel ashamed, shame sir. A Twitter user took a jibe at Jyotiraditya Scindia and wrote that the cat went to Haj after eating nine hundred rats. However, you also understand your compulsion that in order to maintain the barely found chair, you will have to flatter your bosses.

It was written from a Twitter account that you should also apologize. You had sent the Health Minister of Madhya Pradesh to the hotel during the time of Corona. @KRISHNA77893799 Comment came from twitter handle that there are no cowards or traitors like you who leave the field. Taking fun from a twitter handle, it is written that you were also involved earlier, were you not?

Let us inform that Jyotiraditya Scindia left the Congress and joined BJP in March 2020. On joining BJP, he had said that today the mind is upset and sad too. The Congress party which it was earlier is no more. Kamal Nath’s government in Madhya Pradesh fell after he joined BJP.





