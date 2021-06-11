K-pop’s 4th generation ‘It’ boys light up hope in this futuristic music video





TOMORROW X TOGETHER have dropped their one other second studio album, The Chaos Chapter: Freeze. The video is all futuristic and has a really sturdy message together with the highly effective lyrics and efficiency by the boys.

If you have not but heard about TXT aka TOMORROW X TOGETHER, learn as Tomorrow by Collectively, consists of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai. The boys debuted in the Korean pop music business in 2019. And are already making a whole lot of noise. HYBE aka Massive Hit Leisure dropped their subsequent monitor from their studio album The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE. Speaking in regards to the music of Magic, it’s a disco-pop style and the boys have a improbable job given the truth that it’s their first all-English tune. The visuals of TXT’s Magic follows how the boys wish to save the world and the human race from a world overrun by machines. TXT asks individuals and their followers to maintain their hopes up and benefit from their lives. Finally, the boys overcome and destruct all of the machines thus saving the human race.

Magic is penned by Olly Murs, Sarah Blanchard, Richard Boardman, Pablo Bowman, Anders Froen and Aaron Hibell.