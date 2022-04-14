Kaapo Kakko, Alexander Georgiev lead Rangers to shutout of Flyers



Capo Kakko scored a pair of goals and Alexander Georgiev saved 26 to give the New York Rangers a 4-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night.

Artemi Panarin and Andrew Kopp also scored for New York, winning four of five. Berkeley Gudro and Jacob Truba each had two assists.

Rangers are second in the metropolitan division, two points behind passive Carolina. The Hurricanes won 4-2 against the Rangers in New York on Tuesday night.

The Flyers have outscored 18-5 and lost three in a row. Philadelphia entered the 15th team out of 16 at the Eastern Conference and played without a number of key regulars.

Kakko scored his first goal at 9:40 left when his wrist shot from the slot beat Felix Sandstrom on the gloves side. It was Kakko’s sixth goal of the season and his first since December 15. With 11:38 left in the second he made it 2-0 when Philippe Chaitel won a fight with the boards and then went in front of the net near Kakko, who is a time past Sandstrom.

After a great pass from Truba to the blue line, Panerin went 3-0 with 8:57 seconds left in his 22nd game of the season on the side of the net.

Road Rangers improved to 24-15. They have seven games left to try to catch Carolina, including a match against Hurricane in New York on April 26.

Philadelphia is playing a forgotten season. The Flyers lineup is complemented by AHL call-ups and recent draft picks.

With both teams playing back-to-back on the second night, the strength of that youth helped the Flyers get off to a strong start with seven of the first eight shots. But the Rangers took control of the first issue of Kakko and never gave up, much to the delight of the Rangers fans present who seemed more vocal than the Flyer fans.

Georgiev was strong at first to prevent Philadelphia from taking the lead – until the Rangers got to their feet. 2:48 seconds left Travis Connie’s backhanded breakaway effort could be his best save stop. Georgiev recorded the eighth shutout of his career.

Philadelphia went down 13-25 at home.

Chris Kraider, who reached 50 goals on Tuesday as the fourth Rangers player, was kept goalless.

Instructor’s room

Rangers: LW Alexis Lafrenier had a healthy scratch.

Flyers: G. Carter Hart (lower body), defender Rasmus Ristolinen (upper body) and Cam York (lower body) and forwards Net Thompson (lower body), Patrick Brown (upper body) and Cam Atkinson (lower body) were out.

Coming next

Rangers: Detroit host on Saturday.

Flyers: Saturday in Buffalo.