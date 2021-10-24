Kabaddi-Kabaddi of BKU leader Rakesh Tikait with farmers! Said on the questions of the media – no message in the game

A different view was seen on Sunday at the protest site of the farmers of Ghazipur. Along with their demands in Ghaziabad, the farmers have also made complete arrangements for entertainment in the agitation. Farmers’ kabaddi match took place at Ghazipur border. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was also seen playing Kabaddi here.

However, during the match, he was also seen at times at the hands of farmers older than him, but the scene of the farmers’ movement changed completely. During this, the farmers were seen in enthusiasm. More than 11 months have passed since the farmers’ agitation demanding the withdrawal of agricultural laws. In such a situation, for the first time, due to the game being held at the site of the movement, the complexion of the farmers changed.

After the match, Rakesh Tikait said that he started playing again after 1985. He said that it felt good to enter the field after 35 years. The body is opened. Now every day the same game will be played here. He said that it was good to see the strength of the elders. Regarding any message about Kabaddi, he said that it is only a game. It has no message. There is nothing better than sports to keep yourself fit. Now such events will happen here everyday.

Keep in mind that many strange incidents have been happening in the farmers movement for some time now. On the one hand, after the death of four farmers in Lakhimpur, the farmers’ movement came into the limelight due to the death of four more people, then the long-running farmers’ agitation took a big twist when the United Kisan Morcha suspended Yogendra Yadav. . The suspension has been done by the front for one month. This action has been taken against Yogendra Yadav in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri case.

On the other hand, the movement has also been in the headlines for the murder of a person on the Singhu border due to sacrilege. The hand of Nihangs came to the fore in this matter. Even before this, there was a lot of tension with the Haryana government of the farmers regarding the controversial statement of the SDM of Karnal. There is also an election for the UP assembly in the coming time. Along with the government, farmers are also engaged in making their strategy. Where the farmers have already announced that on the lines of Bengal, they will oppose the BJP in the UP elections as well. So the government is also taking steps.