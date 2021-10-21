kabaddi player-arrested-in-case-of-arms-and-ammunition-smuggling-also-taliban-bareheaded-women-volleyball-player-in-afghanistan head of

National player of Kabaddi has been arrested from Guna in connection with arms smuggling. Apart from this, a shocking news has come to light that a female player from Afghanistan was beheaded by the Taliban.

National player Rinku Jat, who played as a defender for Bengal Warriors in Pro-Kabaddi League, has been arrested by the police in connection with arms smuggling. According to the report, Rinku was caught with illegal weapons in Guna, Madhya Pradesh. 5 pistols have been recovered from him.

Let us tell you that Rinku is a national level kabaddi player and has also played in the national team. Apart from Bengal Warriors, he also played for Dabang Delhi team in the 2018 PKL season.

According to media reports, the accused had brought the pistol from Burhanpur. On this whole matter, SP Rajeev Kumar Mishra said that, ‘On Wednesday, information was received that some three-four people from Guna are coming towards Shivpuri with many weapons including pistols. According to the information, the police team blocked the Myna overbridge. After some time when their Creta car reached there, the police surrounded it.

The SP further said, ‘4 people in the car have been taken into custody. The names of those who have been arrested are being told as Ramprasad alias Deepak (33), Rinku Jat (22), Aamir Khan (26) and Mahendra Rawat (47). During interrogation it was found that these people had brought pistols from Sigligars of Burhanpur.

Talibanis cut off female player’s head

Restrictions on women players have increased since the Taliban took over Afghanistan. In this episode, a heart-wrenching incident of brutality has come to light from Afghanistan on Wednesday. The Taliban have beheaded the player of Afghanistan’s junior women’s volleyball team.

The coach of the team gave this information while disclosing it in an interview. The coach told in the interview that a player named Mehjabeen Hakimi was killed by the Taliban in early October. According to Koch, when the Taliban captured Afghanistan in August, only a couple of team members were able to leave the country.

When this news came out on Wednesday, it started becoming fiercely viral on social media. Many people started posting about this. At the same time, many people also shared a picture in which the picture of this female player also surfaced.