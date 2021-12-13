Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 20 Years Complete: Alia Bhatt share video with Ranveer Singh | Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham completes 20 years: Alia Bhatt replaces Kareena Kapoor, shares funny video

News oi-Varsha Rani

The film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham has completed 20 years. Every character in this film of Karan Johar, from the song to everything became popular. Kareena Kapoor’s character Poo was also well-liked in this film. Once again, the iconic scene of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham has been seen, but this time a funny video has come out with a big change.

Actually Alia Bhatt has shared a video through which she told that she loved Poo character and she is seen recreating Kareena’s scene in this video. The funny thing is that from Ibrahim Ali Khan to Ranveer Singh have also appeared in this video.

Sharing this video, Alia Bhatt wrote, This is my favorite scene from amongst my favorite people. Best wishes to the entire team on the occasion of 20 years of the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Love you Bebo, you are my favorite Kareena Kapoor.

In this video, Alia Bhatt is seen acting on the character of Kareena Kapoor’s worship. She fits perfectly into the character of Pooja (Poo). Saif’s son and Sara Ali Khan’s brother Ibrahim is also seen in the video.

The entry of this actress in Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon’s ‘Ganpat’, this information came out!

These days Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are shooting for their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Love Story in Delhi. It is being told that Ibrahim is also a part of this film. It is believed that he is learning the work of assistant director.

20 years of ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ – Karan Johar’s post is increasingly viral, people are making such comments!

This scene of Abhishek Bachchan was deleted from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, watch the video here

This film is a blockbuster for 17 years, no one could replace it, absolutely tremendous

OUCH.. when Hrithik Roshan got a slap from Kareena Kapoor.. WATCH VIDEO

Shahrukh-Kareena’s romance!

On the sets of RRR, Ram Charan ignores Alia Bhatt, a big reason for his close friendship with Jr NTR!

It’s Official- First poster of Brahmastra to be released on 15th December, Alia Bhatt made two big announcements!

Wait is over, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will announce the release date of ‘Brahmastra’ on this day?

Rocky and Rani’s love story – Ranveer Singh shares lovely pictures from the sets, shows a special bond with Dharmendra

RRR Trailer: Jr NTR-Ramcharan’s strong action, Alia-Ajay Devgan storm in every scene

Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt’s marriage postponed for the third time, due to these four reasons, only seven rounds will be taken in 2023

Shocking pictures surfaced from the sets of Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s strong film!

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Amitabh Bachchan sent legal notice to this pan masala brand, gave such a warning! Amitabh Bachchan sent legal notice to this pan masala brand Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 20 Years Complete: Alia Bhatt share video with Ranveer Singh

Story first published: Monday, December 13, 2021, 15:32 [IST]