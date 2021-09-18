Kabir Bedi Salman Khan Qurban Story: Kabir Bedi reveals that Salman Khan stardom made him and Sunil Dutt the background music in Qurban

Nowadays, actor Kabir Bedi, who is in the news for his autobiography ‘Stories I Must Tell’, told a story related to Salman Khan, when the actor’s stardom was given to him and Sunil. Movies. Everyone laughed when they heard this. Kabir Bedi told this story during Times Litfest.

When one of the men in the audience created a parallel between Kabir Bedi and Sunil Dutt, he said that Bedi’s efforts with his son Siddharth’s mental health reminded the audience of his struggle with Sunil Dutt’s son Sanjay Dutt. On this, Kabir Bedi told a story related to Sunil Dutt and Salman Khan.



Kabir said this about Sunil Dutt

Kabir Bedi has also mentioned this story in his autobiography. Kabir Bedi said, ‘I saw Dutt Saheb (Sunil Dutt) in’ Mother India ‘and I thought oh my God, what an actor. Then when I came to Bombay and met him, I said, Dutt Saheb, after meeting you today, my childhood dream came true. Then a producer came there and said that he has come up with an offer for a film in which Dutt Saheb and I are going to play two big men from the same village. There will be fighting between them.

Kabir named Salman for ‘Kurban’

Kabir Bedi said that after this the producer told him that he is looking for a new actor for this film. He then asked Bedi if she could recommend an actor. Then Kabir Bedi told the producer the name of Salman Khan. Kabir Bedi said, ‘I told him that I have heard that Salim Khan’s son Salman Khan has just started acting and he is getting a lot of praise. Similarly, Salman Khan was signed to ‘Kurban’. At the time, Salman had just started his career.



‘Sports’ changed over 2 years and Salman’s stardom

Kabir Bedi said that in those days it used to take two years to shoot a film and as a result, 4 of Salman’s films were screened till the shooting of ‘Kurban’ was completed and it became a superhit. Due to Salman’s stardom, ‘Kurban’ became a love story again, while Kabir Bedi and Sunil Dutt became the background music.

Kabir Bedi said, ‘In those days, Bollywood films were established. There were only a few days of filming per month and this cycle continued. For this reason, it took two years to complete the film in those days. When the shooting of ‘Kurban’ started, Salman’s 4 films were released at the same time and became a super hit. Then immediately the scenes in our films turned into love stories and I, Dutt Saheb became the background music.



Salman had given 4 hit films till 1991

We will tell you that ‘Kurban’ was released in 1991. Ayesha Julka was also in the film. While this was Ayesha’s first film, Salman had given 4 hits till then. These include ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’, ‘Baagi’, ‘Sanam Bewafa’ and ‘Patthar Ke Phool’.