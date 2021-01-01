Kabir Bedi talks about his autobiography: Kabir Bedi talks about his autobiography Hollywood and Bollywood career: Now I want to make an impression on OTT: Kabir Bedi

Kabir Bedi, a well-known film, drama and TV actor, has recently written his autobiography. He is one of the few artists of the present era, who was born before the independence of the country. Kabir talks to you about his book, life and film industry:

Why did you take so long to write your autobiography?

Come on late … (Laughs) Look, I could have written this story many years ago. But I think if I write the story from the point of view of what I understood after coming to this stage, the story will be much better than before because I have written it from a sensible point of view. When we are young, there is an emotion, a passion, a joy and a resentment. If I had written this when I was young, all these things could have affected me. I am writing this story with good understanding.

You are one of the few people associated with Bollywood and born before the independence of the country. So how do you watch Hindi movies today?

Bollywood is a wonderful industry and produces the most movies in the world. The way Bollywood has entertained the whole country and made people happy is unmatched. I think Bollywood has become the identity of India. Bollywood has an important role to play in the history of India. It was my luck that I entered this industry. He made me an actor, which led to my selection for a project in Italy, which led to my international success. So Bollywood has given me so much. And coming to Bollywood, I met amazing veterans, spoke Persian. I knew Devanand Saheb, I had done a film with him, I knew that Dilip Kumar Saheb was doing a film with him but it didn’t work. Spent many wonderful evenings with Raj Kapoor. So it was very special to know them all because they were great men.

You’ve also worked in Hollywood in the beginning. So what do you see as the difference between Hollywood and Bollywood?

India has a film industry while Hollywood is a global film industry. Their reach is worldwide. His films are made from an international perspective. Our films are made from a perspective. We have created an art of how to combine dance and song into movies, just as opera is an art form for Italians, so for us songs and dance is an art form that is not seen anywhere else. The way Hollywood works is also different, they prepare for two years, then shoot the film in two months. We reduce preparation and therefore take longer to make the film. Sometimes you get movies made in installments that never happen in Hollywood. But every industry has its own system. Italians prepare like America, but make films like India because it is not easy for them to make films like America. Because in India, at the very last moment, if the director feels the need, changes are made.

You also worked for movies, theater and TV. Who do you think is closest to your heart?

I think the greatest satisfaction for acting comes from the theater where no one stops you. You perform flawlessly from beginning to end. Understand the pulse of the audience in your own hands. What the audience response is, you can see at that time. This solution is theatrical. But some people see him. Millions of people watch you on TV. The instant publicity you get on TV is hard to find in the theater. Movies are seldom made, in which case, the film that is your best, creates your identity in the hearts of the people and you become immortal through that film.

Your third generation has also appeared in movies. Alya has also made a good debut. What is the difference between then and now in filmmaking?

I am very happy and very proud of me that Alaya won the Filmfare Best Debut Award. And I had the opportunity to present that award. This is a special moment in my life that I was able to give this award to my grandson. It is a matter of three generations in Bollywood. Talking about the film industry, now the method of making films, the technique, what actors-directors don’t want to do. In today’s world, heroes and heroines need all kinds of abilities to succeed. But what will always be the same about movies is a good story, which will never change. The film industry will always be in search of a good story.

An actor is always an actor. So at this age today, how do you think there is something in theater or acting that you want to do and you still have that strength?

I have done all kinds of roles in Bollywood and Hollywood, although there are many roles that still have to be done. I haven’t done science fiction yet so I want to do this kind of role. I want to play a variety of roles. I hope that these roles will be presented to me in the future and I will. Because my career is still going on, people know me. Will come to me if needed. Like I have received many offers for OTT, but I did not get such a project, seeing that I thought yes I want to do it. So right now I am waiting for a role that will make my mark in the OTT space.

