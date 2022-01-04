Kabir Bedi’s Autobiography beats Priyanka Chopra’s other writers to reach the number one spot! Kabir Bedi’s Autobiography beats Priyanka Chopra’s other writers to reach the number one spot!

Famous actor Kabir Bedi is enjoying success these days! The year has started on an extraordinary note for Bedi and exciting news is coming in for her. At the age of 75, he is garnering great acclaim and respect for his highly acclaimed book ‘Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Journey of an Actor’, which won the title of Amazon Books India’s Most Popular Book 2021 in the Biography and Memory section. You’ve got your name.

Not only that, the actor, who achieved immense stardom in the 70s and 80s spanning three continents in countries like India, the United States and Italy, was invited to participate in Grand Fratello VIP, the Italian version of the reality television franchise Big Brother. Including celebrities.

Bedi has won the coveted award beating other nominees like Priyanka Chopra, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Indra Nooyi. This was a huge achievement for Bedi, who started writing her autobiography after the start of the pandemic. The book was released in April during a difficult time when bookstores were closed due to the pandemic, however,

It quickly made its way to the top and became a national bestseller and now, it is an award winning book too! Not only this, Bedi’s book is also included in GQ’s Best Indian Non-Fiction Books of 2021: 25 Extraordinary Books from an Extraordinary Year! But it is not the time to celebrate for the actor as he has been in quarantine in Italy for the past few days and is in the process of preparing to enter the Grand Fratello VIP and today he has entered the house as a contestant.

This year, it is the most watched show of all the seasons and Kabir is a late entry into the house. He will celebrate his 76th birthday at home on January 16 while January 15 will be his wedding anniversary with wife Parveen Dusanj-Bedi. There is a huge buzz and excitement in Italy and other European countries about this superstar entering the Italian house. We wish them all the best.

Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 16:15 [IST]