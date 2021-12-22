Kabir Khan Box Office: 300 crore blockbuster with Salman Khan, will Ranveer’s 83 break the record!

83 opening

Advance booking of film 83 has started and if trade pundits are to be believed, the film can give an opening of above 10 crores. At the same time, this figure can double on weekends.

Let us tell you, ’83 has got a big competition at the box office with ‘Spiderman – No Way Home’.

beginning in 2006

Kabir Khan made his Bollywood debut in 2006 with the film Kabul Express. He was awarded the National Award for Best Debut Director for this film. Earlier, Kabir Khan had made two documentaries.

great movies

After this, Kabir Khan set out on the path of success with films like ‘New York’ in 2009, ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ in 2012. Every film of his was getting praise. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer film ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ was a blockbuster at the box office. The film did a collection of 198 crores.

Not in favor of sequels

But after that the rest of the films of Tiger series ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and ‘Tiger 3’ were not carried forward by Kabir Khan, but by other directors.

Kabir Khan is not in favor of sequel films. He once said- “In the film industry as soon as a film becomes a hit, people start making sequels. Not only Tiger, even after New York people started saying when the sequel would be made. I told him ‘if you have made the film’ If you have seen it, you will see that all the characters die, about whom will I make a film?’.”

