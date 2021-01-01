Kabir Khan Interviews Taliban Members 2001: Kabir Khan remembers spine chilling

Director Kabir Khan has expressed concern over the way the Taliban have occupied Afghanistan and the ongoing violence. The filmmaker shared a gruesome story from a conversation he had with the Taliban.

Speaking to a news portal, Kabir said he was interviewing some Taliban members after 9/11 in 2001. At the time, a senior Taliban member looked directly at his camera and claimed he would return. Kabir further said that the confidence of that person at that time freed him from their delusions and scared him every time he remembers the incident.



The house was looted by the Taliban

Kabir also said that his friends were sending SOS calls but he could not help them. According to the filmmaker, his friend and actor Bashir was forced to flee his home and go underground because his house was looted by the Taliban.



The debut film was shot in Afghanistan

Kabir Khan’s journey in Afghanistan began with making a documentary behind the camera. His first film, Kabul Express, was based on Afghanistan. Expressing concern for the women of Afghanistan, Khan had said that the women there were scared because they were targeted, prevented from working by the Taliban. The country was always at war and widows were not allowed to leave home or go to work.

