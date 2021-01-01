Kabir Khan Interviews Taliban Members 2001: Kabir Khan remembers spine chilling
The house was looted by the Taliban
Kabir also said that his friends were sending SOS calls but he could not help them. According to the filmmaker, his friend and actor Bashir was forced to flee his home and go underground because his house was looted by the Taliban.
The debut film was shot in Afghanistan
Kabir Khan’s journey in Afghanistan began with making a documentary behind the camera. His first film, Kabul Express, was based on Afghanistan. Expressing concern for the women of Afghanistan, Khan had said that the women there were scared because they were targeted, prevented from working by the Taliban. The country was always at war and widows were not allowed to leave home or go to work.
