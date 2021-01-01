Kabir Khan Mughal was the original Nation Builder: Director Kabir Khan says that the Mughal was one of the original Nation Builders, whom the slaughtered people portray as tragic.

Kabir Khan, the director of superhit films like ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ and ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, is in the news because of one of his statements. In an interview, Kabir Khan, who is making a film like ‘Kabul Express’ on the situation in Afghanistan, described the Mughals as real ‘nation builders’ (Mughals were the original nation builders). Not only this, he has also expressed his displeasure over showing the Mughals as ‘killers’ in the film. Kabir Khan said, ‘This thing bothers me a lot. Unfortunately this is only being done because of a popular belief. However, he also said that filmmakers do a lot of research on their subject and they focus on one particular thing, so there may be different opinions and perspectives.

In an interview to Bollywood Hungama, Kabir Khan further says, “If you also want the Mughals to look wrong in films, please do your research first and show it only on a solid basis.” Assure why this is true? Explain exactly why the villains you are thinking of are. If you read history, it will be difficult for you to understand why they are being made villains. I think he was a true nation builder and just to say or write that no, no, no he was a murderer, he converted people, he did this, he did that. On what basis are you saying this? Please, show some historical evidence, please discuss it openly. ‘

