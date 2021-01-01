Kabir Khan Trolls Mughal Nation Builders: A Tha Tiger Director Kabir Khan Trolled Because Mughals Call Original Nation Builders Type Trolls

Kabir Khan, the director of films like ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, ‘Kabul Express’ and ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, lamented the misrepresentation of Mughals in films and called them ‘real’ of the country. Nation builder. The war has erupted on Twitter after Kabir Khan’s statement.

People on social media are trolling Kabir Khan badly and even venting their anger. Some users believe that if the demolition of temples and the burning of universities is a nation-building, then the Mughals were in fact the ‘nation-builders’.



Here is how people’s anger against Kabir Khan is erupting on Twitter:

Read: Director Kabir Khan calls Mughals ‘true nation builders’, says stop calling them killers



In an interview to ‘Bollywood Hangama’, Kabir Khan also expressed anger over the portrayal of Mughals as ‘killers’ in the film and their defamation. He said, ‘I understand that when a filmmaker does research and wants to prove his point, he may have a different point of view. If you want to misrepresent the Mughals, do your research first. Do this based on some research and also explain to us why the Mughals are wrong. Why do you think the Mughals were villains? If you do a little research and read history, you will find it very difficult to understand why the Mughals were wrong. I think the Mughals were the main builders of our nation. So showing him as wrong or a murderer and that too without any evidence is completely wrong.

