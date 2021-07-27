Entertainment

Kabir Singh Actress Vanita Kharat nude photoshoot is buzz of the town these days | Kabir Singh’s ‘Maid’ is actually very glamorous, wreaked havoc in topless photoshoot

35 mins ago
Add Comment
by admin
Kabir Singh Actress Vanita Kharat nude photoshoot is buzz of the town these days | Kabir Singh’s ‘Maid’ is actually very glamorous, wreaked havoc in topless photoshoot
Written by admin
Kabir Singh Actress Vanita Kharat nude photoshoot is buzz of the town these days | Kabir Singh’s ‘Maid’ is actually very glamorous, wreaked havoc in topless photoshoot

Kabir Singh Actress Vanita Kharat nude photoshoot is buzz of the town these days | Kabir Singh’s ‘Maid’ is actually very glamorous, wreaked havoc in topless photoshoot

Vanita Kharat

Vanita Kharat, who played the role of maid Pushpa in the film ‘Kabir Singh’ in the year 2019, became famous overnight. Then after that the actress got her bold photoshoot done which created panic on social media.

Kabir Singh's 'Maid' Actually she is very glamorous, wreaked havoc in topless photoshoot

file photo

var title, imageUrl, description, author, shortName, identifier, timestamp, summary, newsID, nextnews; var previousScroll = 0; //console.log("prevLoc" + prevLoc); $(window).scroll(function(){ var last = $(auto_selector).filter(':last'); var lastHeight = last.offset().top ; //st = $(layout).scrollTop(); //console.log("st:" + st); var currentScroll = $(this).scrollTop(); if (currentScroll > previousScroll){ _up = false; } else { _up = true; } previousScroll = currentScroll; //console.log("_up" + _up);

var cutoff = $(window).scrollTop() + 64; //console.log(cutoff + "**"); $('div[id^="row"]').each(function(){ //console.log("article" + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr("id") + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')); if($(this).offset().top + $(this).height() > cutoff){ //console.log("$$" + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')); if(prevLoc != $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')){ prevLoc = $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url'); $('html head').find('title').text($(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-title')); pSUPERFLY.virtualPage(prevLoc,$(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-title'));

//console.log(prevLoc); //history.pushState('' ,'', prevLoc); loadshare(prevLoc); } return false; // stops the iteration after the first one on screen } }); if(lastHeight + last.height() < $(document).scrollTop() + $(window).height()){ //console.log("**get"); url = $(next_selector).attr('href'); x=$(next_selector).attr('id'); ////console.log("x:" + x); //handle.autopager('load'); /*setTimeout(function(){ //twttr.widgets.load(); //loadDisqus(jQuery(this), disqus_identifier, disqus_url); }, 6000);*/ } //lastoff = last.offset(); //console.log("**" + lastoff + "**"); }); //$( ".content-area" ).click(function(event) { // console.log(event.target.nodeName); //}); /*$( ".comment-button" ).live("click", disqusToggle); function disqusToggle() { var id = $(this).attr("id"); $("#disqus_thread1" + id).toggle(); };*/ $(".main-rhs394331").theiaStickySidebar(); var prev_content_height = $(content_selector).height(); //$(function() { var layout = $(content_selector); var st = 0; ///}); } } }); /*} };*/ })(jQuery);
#Kabir #Singh #Actress #Vanita #Kharat #nude #photoshoot #buzz #town #days #Kabir #Singhs #Maid #glamorous #wreaked #havoc #topless #photoshoot

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment