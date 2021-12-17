Kabir’s exam, Katrina at work

Kabir Khan’s exam is going to start from today. His film ’83’, based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup, is going to be released from today. Kabir Khan has been directing films for 25 years. His documentary film Beyond the Himalayas was released in 1996. He made his feature film debut in 2006 with ‘Kabul Express’.

He had a contract with Aditya Chopra for three films, which was completed by making ‘Kabul Express’, ‘New York’ and ‘Ek Tha Tiger’. After saying goodbye to Chopra, immediately Salman Khan got Kabir to make ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ in his company. Sajid Nadiadwala also got Kabir made ‘Phantom’. By then understanding came and Kabir formed ‘Tubelight’ in his own company in alliance with Salman Khan. Kabir himself is one of the seven producers of ’83’. The eyes of Bollywood are on this Ranveer-Deepika Padukone starrer.

The lavish-divine lifestyle of popular movie stars often becomes a topic of discussion. But the truth is that despite this, the actors of the films are also under the burden of work like the common people. Although it is no longer the trend, but once a star like Govinda used to work in three shifts. Since the producers invest crores of rupees on their films, the actors always have to keep feeling their responsibility.

Recently Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal but she had to return to work soon after marriage. While Katrina was to shoot for a film with Vijay Sethupathi, Vicky Kaushal was to reach the sets of producer Dinesh Vijan’s film. So for this couple, spending time together while traveling to many countries of the world became a matter of imagination. Now the reception has to be given in Mumbai too. When his date comes out, Bollywood is waiting for it.