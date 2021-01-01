Kabul airport attack: ‘We will not forgive terrorists, we will find and kill them’, US President Joe Biden says of Kabul attack

Highlights A bomb blast outside Kabul airport has killed at least 12 American soldiers

U.S. President Joe Biden warned the attackers of dire consequences

“We will not forgive the terrorists, we will find them and punish them,” Biden said

Washington

President Joe Biden is angry after a bomb blast outside Kabul airport killed a U.S. soldier. “We will not forgive the terrorists, we will find them and punish them,” Joe Biden said in a speech from the White House after the attack. In fact, a suicide bomber struck outside Kabul airport, killing at least 12 American soldiers.

We will not forgive, we will find them

US President Joe Biden warned the attackers in Kabul: “We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will find you, kill you, and punish you for your actions. “We will release American citizens from Afghanistan,” Biden said. We will drive out our Afghan friends and our goal will continue.

There is no evidence of a link between the Taliban and ISIS

After the suicide bombing outside Kabul airport, US President Joe Biden said, “There is no evidence of involvement between the Taliban and Islamic State in the attacks on Kabul airport so far.”

Biden had already warned of an attack

US President Joe Biden himself had warned of at least three attacks on Kabul airport. On August 20, he said that we were keeping a close eye on any potential terrorist threat at or near the airport. This includes ISIS affiliates in Afghanistan who have been released from prison.

The United States and Britain were alerted to a terrorist attack in Kabul, and hours later the airport was stunned by two ISIS suicide bombings.

15 soldiers were also reported injured

Twelve American soldiers were killed in two bomb blasts in Kabul on Thursday evening. Late last night, US officials confirmed this. The dead included 11 Marines and one Navy soldier, while 15 soldiers are said to be injured. Initially it was said that at least 13 people died in it, then the number rose to 60. The two attacks took place outside the airport. The first attack took place at the Abbey Gate near the Baron Hotel, the second at the main gate. The terrorist organization ISIS has claimed responsibility.

