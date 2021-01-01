Kabul blast latest news: Attack on Kabul airport injured several American soldiers

Several people were killed in two consecutive blasts at Kabul airport on Thursday evening. The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a U.S. military base. The Pentagon says a second bomb had exploded at an Iraqi police recruiting center at Kisak, west of Kabul. Many American soldiers and civilians have been killed. However, the United States has not yet confirmed any deaths. President Joe Biden, on the other hand, has repeatedly warned that if American civilians are attacked, he will respond immediately and forcefully to the military.Pentagon spokesman John Kirby tweeted: “We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that killed many Americans and civilians.” We can confirm at least one other explosion in or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from the Abbey Gate. We will keep updating.

Fear of ISIS attack, silence at Kabul airport, return flights without passengers

Who enter the Biden situation room

Joe Biden is watching every development immediately from the situation room after the attack on American troops at Kabul airport. He is accompanied by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. According to a senior administration official, Biden was in the situation room with his national security team for his daily Afghanistan briefing when he learned of the blast.

ISIS claims responsibility for Kabul airport attack, how powerful is Islamic State in Afghanistan?

Biden is keeping a close eye on the incident

Two hours after the incident, the president and his key colleagues remained in the situation room, a Biden administration official said. Here they are being briefed on the ground conditions at Kabul Airport in Afghanistan. As soon as we get the input, President Biden is being informed about it.

ISIS, US intelligence alert to attack Kabul airport frightens Taliban

Biden had warned of an attack three times in six days

US President Joe Biden himself had warned of at least three attacks on Kabul airport. On August 20, he said that we were keeping a close eye on any potential terrorist threat at or near the airport. This includes ISIS affiliates in Afghanistan who have been released from prison. On August 22, he also said that we are constantly vigilant to monitor and prevent threats from any source. On August 24, Biden also said that the longer we stay, the greater the risk of an attack by a terrorist group called ISIS-K.

Al Qaeda congratulates Taliban on victory, will Afghanistan again become a ‘paradise’ for terrorists?

What will Biden do now?

It is believed that Joe Biden may approve of small-scale military action against attacks on his troops. It could also include an attack on the Taliban in Afghanistan based on input from the Taliban and other US intelligence agencies. The evacuation process from Kabul airport is likely to be postponed for a few days. The airline will be able to resume once the situation returns to normal. Joe Biden’s team will also contact the Taliban and review the situation on the ground.