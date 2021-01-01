Kabul News: Kabul Suicide Blast Outside Airport Latest Updates: Kabul Airport Suicide Attack Latest Updates

Twelve American soldiers have been killed in two bomb blasts in Kabul on Thursday evening. Late last night, US officials confirmed this. The dead included 11 Marines and one Navy soldier, while 15 soldiers are said to be injured. US President Joe Biden is monitoring the situation in the situation room. In the changed circumstances, the US can make a big decision on its strategy in Afghanistan. A meeting between US President Biden and the Israeli Prime Minister has been canceled.

Initially it was said that at least 13 people died in it, then the number rose to 60. The two attacks took place outside the airport. The first attack took place at the Abbey Gate near the Baron Hotel, the second at the main gate. The terrorist organization ISIS has claimed responsibility. However, Russian media reported a third blast in Kabul late Thursday night. There is currently no confirmation in this regard.

Taliban blow up Kabul airport, say security handed over to US military

Biden had already warned of an attack

US President Joe Biden himself had warned of at least three attacks on Kabul airport. On August 20, he said that we were keeping a close eye on any potential terrorist threat at or near the airport. This includes ISIS affiliates in Afghanistan who have been released from prison. On August 22, he also said that we are constantly vigilant to monitor and prevent threats from any source. On August 24, Biden also said that the longer we stay, the greater the risk of an attack by a terrorist group called ISIS-K.

Explosions in crowded places

The Associated Press quoted eyewitnesses as saying that several people had been killed in the blast. Adam Khan, who was parked outside the airport, said the blast took place in a crowded place where people had stopped to enter the airport. According to Khan, he was standing just 30 meters from the blast site. Many people have been killed and injured in this. Some people’s organs are deformed. Thousands of Afghans were present outside the airport at the time of the incident. In such cases the death toll could rise significantly.

The United States and Britain were alerted to a terrorist attack in Kabul, and hours later the airport was stunned by two ISIS suicide bombings.

Four terrorists were arrested after the Kabul airport

A few days ago, the Taliban captured four ISIS terrorists outside Kabul airport. The terrorists were searching the area around the airport. Meanwhile, ISIS terrorists could strike outside the airport at any time, according to US intelligence. The White House also said that the longer US troops stay at Kabul airport, the greater the risk of an attack on them.

The Taliban has said it has eliminated ISIS

A day earlier, Taliban spokesman Jabiullah Mujahid had claimed that Islamic State had been wiped out in Afghanistan. The Taliban has made it clear that it will not allow Islamic State to spread its legs in our country. In such a scenario, it is believed that ISIS is trying to send a message with today’s attack that it is still a major force on Afghan soil.

That is why ISIS has been teased by the Taliban

ISIS has been angry since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. The militant group also launched a major campaign against the Taliban through its subsidiary social media account. Through their posts, these ISIS supporters are constantly criticizing the Taliban. ISIS-backed media groups published about 22 promotional articles between August 16 and August 22. Most of these are in the form of posters.