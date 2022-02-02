Kacha Badam fame Bhuban will be seen doing ‘Dadagiri’ with Sourav Ganguly, after the video went viral

Former Indian captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is also a wonderful host. His entertaining quiz-based show Dadagiri Unlimited is in its ninth season. And the Zee Bangla show is all set to welcome the viral sensation Bhuban Badyakar in the upcoming episode. Bhuban is the voice of the song ‘Kachha Badam’ which is currently going viral on Instagram reels.

Before becoming famous, Bhuban Badyakar used to sell groundnuts in West Bengal. His song, which he uses to sell his peanuts, was shared by someone on social media. Within days, it became a sensation, making him a new name for the city. He has now been called on Sourav Ganguly’s show. This man could not believe his luck as he is getting a chance to share the stage with Sourav Ganguly in Dadagiri.

According to reports, the host also requested Bhuban Badyakar to sing his popular song. He told Ganguly that the song “Kachcha Badam” was created to attract customers. He composed it based on the popular Baul folk tune.

IndiaToday.in reported that Bhuban Badyakar is a resident of Dubrajpur block of Kuraljuri village of Laxminarayanpur panchayat in Birbhum district of West Bengal. He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. He earns his income by selling peanuts. Bhuban told that sometimes he also goes to remote villages to sell groundnuts. Where earlier he used to sell 3-4 kilograms and earn around Rs 250, people are buying him in huge quantities after his song went viral.

Earlier in an interview, the peanut seller had also told about his poor financial condition. Showing his small hut, Bhuban Badyakar told Aaj Tak, “I want people to know about my song and I want the government to help me with some money to make some permanent living arrangements for my family. . I also want to give them good food to eat and nice clothes to wear.” He also revealed that he had no idea that his song would become so popular.

