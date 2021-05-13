Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii Actor Rajiv Paul Hospitalised After Testing Positive For Covid-19





Mumbai: TV actor Rajiv Paul, popularly identified for Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii and Sasural Simar Ka 2, has been hospitalised after testing constructive for Covid-19. He was examined constructive final week and in a span of 1 week, his well being confirmed no signal of enchancment. He's presently present process therapy on the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. He contracted the virus on Ma7 and was hospitalised on Might 12.

Taking to Instagram, he shared an image of himself with a 'hospitalised' stamp on it. He captioned it, "Earlier than issues exit of arms…or when issues exit of arms…it's higher to place them in succesful arms. My fever wasn't coming down…so needed to get myself admitted to #Kokilaben #AmbaniHospital at Andheri. Right here within the arms of very succesful medical doctors and administration."

Examine Out The Put up Right here:

He additional thanked actor-director Satish Kaushik for convincing him to get himself admitted to the hospital. He wrote, “Began with #remdesivir and different #medicines Proper resolution at proper time occurs coz you have got proper folks in your life. Thanks all for conserving me in your #prayers would request you to hope for all which might be unwell world over…We might be secure ..when all are secure”

In the meantime, on the work entrance, he’s presently being featured on Sasural Simar Ka 2.