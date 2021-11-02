Kailash Mansarovar Yatra can also be done by car- Union Minister told Pilgrims will soon be going to Kailash-Mansarovar by car: Union minister

He said that having a road network along the India-China border would also help the local people to operate homestays in their villages and do other tourism related business.

Union Minister of State for Defense Ajay Bhatt said that the Central Government has sanctioned an amount of Rs 60 crore to pave the border road from Ghatiyabagad to Lipulekh and soon devotees will be able to travel to Kailash Mansarovar by car.

Making the said announcement on Sunday at the closing ceremony of a religious festival at Gunji village in Pithoragarh district, Bhatt said that the construction of a pucca road will not only help the defense personnel to reach the border posts quickly but will also help tourists from across the country to visit this unique place. There will also be a chance to reach and know the unique culture and food here.

Gunji, a border village on the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage route, is situated at an altitude of 10,000 feet in the Beas Ghati in Dharchula Sub Division of Pithoragarh District. Bhatt expressed hope that the region would emerge as the most preferred border tourist destination in the coming days.

Praising the Border Roads Organization (BRO) for creating a road network along the border in a very difficult geographical area, the Union Minister said that the BRO has constructed the border road at Umlingala in Ladakh at an altitude of 19,300 feet. The 75-km-long Ghatiyabagad-Lipulekh road was inaugurated by Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh in May last year.

