Kaillie Humphries, Elana Meyers Taylor Eye First Olympic Medals – Gadget Clock





Kaillie Humphries is halfway to winning the first Olympic women’s monobob event.

The three-time Olympic medalist is in first place entering the third and fourth heats of the event on Sunday night.

You can watch the final two heats live starting at 8:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Humphries, 36, posted the two best times on Saturday night, putting her in front with a total time of 2:09.10.

Canada’s Christine de Bruin is 1.04 seconds off the pace in second, while Germany’s Laura Nolte is 1.22 seconds off the pace in third.

Humphries already owns two Olympic golds, each in the two-woman, as well as a bronze in the two-woman.

Team USA could have multiple medalists in the monobob, as Elana Meyers Taylor is one spot out of a podium position in fourth. The 37-year-old is just 0.1 seconds off of Nolte’s pace for third.

Meyers Taylor is a three-time Olympic medalist, with two silvers and one bronze, but she is still in search of her first gold.