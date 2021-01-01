Kajal Agarwal Bikini Photo: Kajal Agarwal Goa Holiday: Kajal Agarwal and her husband Gautam Kichlev are currently enjoying in Goa.

Actress Kajal Agarwal and her husband Gautam Kichlu are currently enjoying in Goa. Kajal Agarwal has shared some of her photos on social media. In these pictures she is seen having fun in the swimming pool. She looks very happy.

Kajal Agarwal has shared three photos of her on her Instagram account. In these pictures of her you can see her wearing bikini and having fun in the swimming pool. Kajal Agarwal’s fans are getting a lot of likes and comments on her style. Meanwhile, Gautam Kichlu shared a photo of the dinner.





Notably, Kajal Agarwal married her long time boyfriend Gautam Kichlu on October 30 last year. Gautam Kichlu is an entrepreneur and founder of Discover Living and an interior designer. In addition to home design, his company sells furniture, decorative items, paintings and other household items.

Kajal Agarwal, who started her acting career in 2004, has acted in Hindi films like ‘Vishesh Chhabis’ and ‘Singham’. Kajal Agarwal was last seen in director Sanjay Gupta’s ‘Mumbai Saga’.

