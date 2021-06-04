Kajal Aggarwal confirmed to feature in Uma, Hindi film directed by Tathagata Singha

Actor Kajal Aggarwal launched her upcoming film on social media. She’s going to probably be headlining a gash-of-lifestyles drama titled Uma, which has filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh as a result of the artistic producer. The film is produced by Avishek Ghosh (AVMA Media) and Mantraraj Paliwal (Miraj Neighborhood) whereas advert filmmaker Tathagata Singha will convey it.

Commerce analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and educated followers relating to the in depth recordsdata. He tweeted, “FILM ANNOUNCEMENT: KAJAL AGGARWAL IN & AS #UMA… #KajalAggarwal will head the solid of #Uma… A gash of life film… Directed by advert filmmaker Tathagata Singha… Produced by Avishek Ghosh and Mantraraj Paliwal [#Miraj Group]… Closing solid will probably be launched later (sic)”.

Minutes later, the south star quoted his tweet on her web page and shared that she is having a understand forward to commencing Uma’s stride.

The film will lumber on flooring later this 12 months or early subsequent 12 months preserving in thoughts the coronavirus problem and protocols. In the meantime, the trade solid and crew individuals of Uma will probably be launched throughout the arriving week by the makers.

Aggarwal, who’s legendary for starring in blockbuster films together with Singham, Magadheera, Mersal amongst others, talked about she is contaminated to delve deep into the sphere of Uma.

The film is a feel-true family drama with a wedding ceremony backdrop. The narrative unfolds via the multifaceted characters inside the home with the arrival of a stranger known as Uma.

“Very happy to be collaborating with AVMA Media, Avishek Ghosh, and director Tathagata Singha, on a very attention-grabbing film titled Uma. I understand forward to commencing the shoot as quickly as a result of the problem spherical us will get larger,” Aggarwal talked about in a assertion.

She moreover identified that she has continuously been drawn to scripts which are gratifying, entertaining but powerful for her as an actor.

Aggarwal has labored throughout the Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi film industries. She prove to be as soon as remaining thought-about throughout the Disney+ Hotstar collection Reside Telecast.