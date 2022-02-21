Entertainment

Kajal Aggarwal flaunts baby bump and pregnancy glow in her latest baby shower photos

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Kajal Aggarwal flaunts baby bump and pregnancy glow in her latest baby shower photos
Written by admin
Kajal Aggarwal flaunts baby bump and pregnancy glow in her latest baby shower photos

Kajal Aggarwal flaunts baby bump and pregnancy glow in her latest baby shower photos

Kajal Aggarwal is going to give birth to her first child very soon. In such a situation, recently his baby shower ceremony was held.

Bollywood actress Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlew are all set to welcome their first child. In such a situation, a few days before the birth of the child, Kajal’s baby shower ceremony was held on Sunday. The ceremony was showered with love and best wishes by his family and close friends. To-be mother Kajal posted a cute picture with husband Gautam. In this picture, everyone’s eyes are stopping on Kajal’s glow.

Kajal also reposted several pictures in her Instagram story, where we can see her celebrating with Gautham and others. Kajal and Gautham, who tied the knot on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, gave a hint of their pregnancy through a social media chat on New Year’s last month.

Gautham posted Kajal’s picture and wrote, “2022 is going to be even more special.” While sharing this good news, he has also made an emoji of a pregnant woman.

kajal 1

Kajal Aggarwal was dressed in a red and golden sari for the baby shower rituals. Husband Gautam was twinning with her in a white kurta-pyjama and red jacket. Only her family and close friends attended the actress’ baby shower.

kajal 2

Kajal was trolled soon after revealing that she was pregnant. Many users shared body shaming comments and memes on Instagram.

kajal 3

Writing a note, Kajal said, “I am dealing with the most amazing new developments in my life, my body, my home and most importantly my workplace. Also, some of the comments and body shaming memes don’t really bother me. Learn to be a little nicer and if it’s hard, just live and let live!”

READ Also  ‘Stillwater’ Review: Another American Tragedy
kajal 4

Talking about the work front, Kajal currently has a line of projects. She will soon be seen in Acharya, Hey Sinamika, Uma and Bhartiya 2. In Acharya, she will share screen space with Chiranjeevi, while in Indian 2 she will share screen space with Kamal Haasan. Hey Sinamika stars Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role.


#Kajal #Aggarwal #flaunts #baby #bump #pregnancy #glow #latest #baby #shower #photos

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi made Lakhimpur Kheri violence a big issue? When Rakesh Tikait was asked, He gave such reply

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment