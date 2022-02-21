Kajal Aggarwal flaunts baby bump and pregnancy glow in her latest baby shower photos

Kajal Aggarwal is going to give birth to her first child very soon. In such a situation, recently his baby shower ceremony was held.

Bollywood actress Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlew are all set to welcome their first child. In such a situation, a few days before the birth of the child, Kajal’s baby shower ceremony was held on Sunday. The ceremony was showered with love and best wishes by his family and close friends. To-be mother Kajal posted a cute picture with husband Gautam. In this picture, everyone’s eyes are stopping on Kajal’s glow.

Kajal also reposted several pictures in her Instagram story, where we can see her celebrating with Gautham and others. Kajal and Gautham, who tied the knot on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, gave a hint of their pregnancy through a social media chat on New Year’s last month.

Gautham posted Kajal’s picture and wrote, “2022 is going to be even more special.” While sharing this good news, he has also made an emoji of a pregnant woman.

Kajal Aggarwal was dressed in a red and golden sari for the baby shower rituals. Husband Gautam was twinning with her in a white kurta-pyjama and red jacket. Only her family and close friends attended the actress’ baby shower.

Kajal was trolled soon after revealing that she was pregnant. Many users shared body shaming comments and memes on Instagram.

Writing a note, Kajal said, “I am dealing with the most amazing new developments in my life, my body, my home and most importantly my workplace. Also, some of the comments and body shaming memes don’t really bother me. Learn to be a little nicer and if it’s hard, just live and let live!”

Talking about the work front, Kajal currently has a line of projects. She will soon be seen in Acharya, Hey Sinamika, Uma and Bhartiya 2. In Acharya, she will share screen space with Chiranjeevi, while in Indian 2 she will share screen space with Kamal Haasan. Hey Sinamika stars Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role.