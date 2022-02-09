Entertainment

Kajal Aggarwal trolled for body shaming during pregnancy actress replied like this


Actress Kajal Aggarwal shared some photos during her pregnancy. She was trolled on these photos, to which the actress has given a great answer.

Actress Kajal Aggarwal is a well-known name in Hindi films as well as in the South Industry. He has worked in many superhit films till now. The actress is currently pregnant and is all set to welcome her first child with husband Gautam Kitchlew. These days she is holidaying in Dubai with her husband. Kajal also keeps sharing beautiful photos of her vacation every day.

According to the actress, she had to face body shaming and trolling for these photos. Responding to which the actress has shared a long post. The actress also wrote a long post on body positivity for women during pregnancy and has given a scathing reply to trollers for making memes on pregnant women.

Kajal wrote in her post, ‘I am going through new experiences in my life, my body, my home and most importantly my place of work. I don’t mind some comments, body shaming messages, memes. Let’s learn to be kind and if it’s too hard, maybe, just live and let live’.

In this post, Kajal Aggarwal also talked about the physical changes that a woman goes through during pregnancy. He said, ‘Some people can get stretch marks. Sometimes acne also occurs on the skin. We are also much more tired than usual and the mood is also changed. At that time even a negative thing can harm us.

Kajal Aggarwal also said in the post that how a woman’s body changes during delivery, and this condition does not look the same as it does before pregnancy. He says these changes are natural and should not feel unusual.

She says ‘we don’t need to feel unusual, we don’t even need to fit into a box or stereotype and we don’t even need to feel uncomfortable or pressured during the most beautiful and lovely times of our lives’. Significantly, Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with Gautam Kichlu on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai.


