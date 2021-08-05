Kajol Birthday At first glance, Kajol did not like Ajay Devgan at all, Actress said bad-well For Actor, had to say to the boyfriend too Well, then the actor also complained about the boyfriend

Today is the 47th birthday of Bollywood’s beautiful and very talented actress Kajol. In the 90s, Kajol started touching heights in her career. This was the period where he got fame as well as his love. Yes, in the year 1995, Kajol met Ajay Devgan on a film set. But according to Kajol, when she was to meet Ajay for the first time on the set, 10 minutes before Kajol was doing the evils of Ajay.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol met for the first time during the film Hustle (1995). According to Humans of Bombay, Kajol had told that Ajay Kajol met 25 years ago. The incident happened on the sets of Hustle, at that time Kajol was memorizing her lines and was all set to give the shot. Then a lot of time passed while waiting for Kajol. Defeated, Kajol asked – ‘Where is my hero?’ On this someone told Kajol that he is sitting in that corner. Kajol had told that ‘I was abusing Ajay for 10 minutes before meeting him.’

In Karan Johar’s show Koffee with Karan too, Kajol had revealed what she thought about Ajay at first sight. He told- ‘Who is this man? What a personality it is! Sitting in a corner and smoking, no conversation with anyone, nothing!’ But after 2 weeks, their friendship became very deep.

Kajol had told that- ‘After this I took the initiative and we became friends. At that time I was dating someone. Then my complaints also used to be about my then boyfriend. So I used to discuss with Ajay.

After this Kajol and Ajay started understanding each other so well that both of them fell in love with each other. Kajol says- ‘Ajay did not even propose me in any special way or proper way at that time. We just knew we could be together. We used to go out for lunch, dinner, he lived in Juhu and I used to have long drives in South Bombay, so our relationship became stronger by traveling in the car.





