Kajol Childhood Unseen Pics Goes Viral With Her Mom Tanuja

New Delhi. There are many actors or actresses in Bollywood who are raised by their mother alone. One of them is actress Kajol’s mother and famous actress Tanuja of the bygone era. Who has single-handedly brought up his two daughters. Her parents separated when Kajol was very young. Recently some pictures of Kajol’s childhood are becoming fiercely viral on social media. In which she is seen with her mother Tanuja.

Kajol is happy with her upbringing

Actress Tunja was married to Shomu Mukherjee. Some time ago, while talking about her parents, Kajol said that she considers herself very lucky that they have been brought up in a very good way. Kajol tells that she feels very lucky that she has been brought up by people who have very forward thinking.

Respect for the decision of separation of parents

Kajol told that her parents separated when she was four and a half years old. Kajol says that she feels bad seeing the children who used to live with their parents. But she loved her parents very much, so they respected their decision. Kajol also said that her mother has taught her a lot. Kajol was then explained by her mother about being an adult. when she was a child.

Kajol’s father was not happy about marriage with Ajay Devgan

In the interview, Kajol also talked about marriage with Ajay Devgan. Kajol’s father did not like her decision to marry Ajay Devgan at all. His father was absolutely against this marriage. It is said that Kajol’s father did not want her to get married at the age of 24. In the year 1999, Kajol married Ajay Devgan.

Kajol’s first film flopped

Talking about Kajol’s work front, she made her debut with the film Bekhudi. Kajol’s first film flopped badly. But his acting was well liked by the people. After this Kajol was seen in the film Baazigar with actor Shahrukh Khan. The film became a superhit and Kajol’s film career started running.