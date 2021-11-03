Kajol did not congratulate on Shahrukh Khan’s birthday, the actress gave this answer by taking Aryan Khan’s name on asking the question

Shahrukh Khan celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, November 2. On the occasion of his birthday, a lot of enthusiasm was seen among the fans across the country. Many actors including Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit wished Shah Rukh Khan a happy birthday through social media posts, but his close friend and Kajol, who has given many superhit films with him, did not post any. Shahrukh Khan’s fans did not like this thing and they questioned Kajol.

In fact, on Wednesday, Kajol held an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on her Instagram account where a fan of Shahrukh Khan asked her why she did not wish Shahrukh Khan a birthday. To this question, Kajol replied, ‘What should I pray for him more than this. I think when his son Aryan Khan came home, all his prayers were accepted.

Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested in the cruise ship drugs case. He was released from Arthur Road jail on bail only last month. Like the big names of Bollywood, Kajol and her husband Ajay Devgan have kept their silence on the Aryan Khan case till now.

Shahrukh Khan and Kajol have worked in big Bollywood movies Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Baazigar, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale. The pair of both is considered one of the best pairs of cinema. There is a good friendship between the two, in such a situation, many fans have also raised questions on Kajol’s silence in the Aryan Khan case.

Users also asked Kajol on Instagram if she will never be seen with Karan Johar again after ‘My Name is Khan’? In response, Kajol wrote, ‘I would love to work with Karan again but we both have to agree on one thing whether we both want to work on such a film.’ However, when it comes to Kajol’s work, she was recently seen in ‘Tribhanga’. A few days back he has announced his new project. Kajol will be seen in Revathi’s next film ‘Last Hurray’.

