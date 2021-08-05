Kajol did not feel like studying, the actress had created history as soon as she came to Bollywood

New Delhi. Today is the birthday of Bollywood actress Kajol. Kajol is considered to be the coolest and bubbliest actress in the industry. In the 90s, Kajol worked in more than one great films. He has proved himself with his acting. Kajol has worked with many veteran actors on the big screen. Even after years, Kajol’s style remains on the big screen. On Kajol’s birthday, let us tell you some special things related to her.

Kajol made her Bollywood debut at a young age

Kajol made her Bollywood debut with the film Bekhudi. His film was released in the year 1992. After the release of her first film, Kajol never looked back. Kajol won the hearts of the audience from her very first film. By the way, let us tell you that the entire family of Kajol belongs to the film industry. His mother Tanuja was a famous actress of the bygone era.

Kajol’s heart was not felt in studies

Whenever actresses are asked about their dreams. So she clearly says that since childhood she dreams of becoming a heroine. Kajol is also one of them. It is said that Kajol never felt like studying. She always wanted to work in Bollywood. This was the reason that he started working in Bollywood at a young age. When Kajol signed her first film. Then she used to study in school.

Kajol created history

Kajol created history with the film ‘Gupt’. This film of Kajol came in 1997. Kajol was seen playing a negative character in this film. Kajol left a deep impression on the audience with her character. Kajol was also awarded the Filmfare Award for this film. She became the first female actress to win this award. After which Kajol’s popularity increased even more.

