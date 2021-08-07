Kajol Get Troll On Social Media As She Refused Piece Of Cake Offer By Fans Actress Video Goes Viral watch video

Bollywood’s famous actress Kajol had her birthday on August 5. On the special occasion of his birthday, family and Bollywood stars as well as fans extended their congratulations. Many fans also reached outside his house with a cake on his birthday, a video related to which is also making a lot of headlines on social media. But during this time, Kajol has come under the target of trolls due to her behavior with the fans.

While some users commented and called Kajol ‘arrogant’, some users said that these people do not deserve it. This video related to Kajol has been shared by Viral Bhayani from his Instagram account, in which the actress was seen cutting the cake brought by the fans.

Along with cutting the cake at the door of the house, Kajol also clicked photos with him. But when one of the fans wanted to give the cake to Kajol, the actress folded her hands and went back to the house. The actress is getting trolled on social media for her behavior.

Commenting on the video, a user named Sakina wrote, “Fans should not have wasted their time.” A user named Anu wrote, “Acting as if doing someone a favor. These people do acting in real life too.” A user named Piyali wrote, “Arrogant, these people do not deserve it, better celebrate the birthday of poor children than this.”

Responding to Kajol’s video, a user named Kashmira wrote, “Looks like just formalities done. There is no respect for the fans. I don’t understand why people also lag behind. A user named Arva wrote, “Why are people wasting money behind these celebrities, instead of them, keep your parents happy, don’t you?”

The comments on Kajol’s video did not stop here. A user named Naveen wrote, “He doesn’t deserve this honour.” A user named Memon wrote, “I want people to understand that these people are not gods, they are just doing their work. Earn and don’t give to anyone, yet people are so mad after them.





