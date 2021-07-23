Kajol Reveals If She Would Have Married Shahrukh Khan – When Kajol was asked, ‘If you do not meet Ajay, would you marry Shahrukh?, the actress gave this answer

Mumbai. Bollywood actress Kajol and actor Shahrukh Khan have done many films together. These include successful films like ‘Dilwale Dulhinaya Le Jayenge’, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’, Dilwale, ‘Baazigar’, ‘My Name is Khan’. In these movies, the pair of Shahrukh and Kajol got a lot of love from the fans. Even as an example of a romantic couple, their screen pairing came to be known as the best. Although Shahrukh was already married and Kajol considered the actor as her good friend. The actress married Ajay Devgan. Once a user asked Kajol the question, ‘If you had not met Ajay Devgan, would you have married Shahrukh?’ Let’s know what Kajol gave the answer-

‘If Ajay had not met, would have married Shahrukh?’

Actually, in the year 2019, Kajol held an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session with her fans on her Instagram. The actress also promised that she would answer every question. In this, the fans asked many types of questions to their favorite actress and the actress also gave the answers boldly. One of these questions was, ‘If you had not met Ajay Devgan, would you have married Shahrukh?’ With this question, the user also reminded that the actress had promised to answer every question. On this, Kajol replied in such a way that even the fans could not live without applause. The actress wrote, ‘Shouldn’t a man propose?’ Now you must have understood from this answer that in which direction Kajol was pointing.

Kajol said, ‘Ask Shah Rukh’

Apart from this, another fan asked such a difficult question. The user asked, ‘Who is better as an actor between Shahrukh and Ajay? To this Kajol said that it depends on the situation. Another fan asked, ‘Now when will she work with Shahrukh?’ To this Kajol said, ‘Ask Shahrukh.’ After this another fan asked, ‘Who was your first crush?’ The actress said in the reply, “I got married with my first crush.”

Was asked to distance himself from Shahrukh

Significantly, after the tremendous success of the film ‘Dil Wale Dulhinaya Le Jayenge’, many filmmakers wanted to cast the Kajol-Shahrukh pair in their films. According to reports, Ajay Devgn was dating Kajol during that time and it is said that Ajay told the actress to keep a distance from Shahrukh. Kajol and Shah Rukh were last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale in 2015.