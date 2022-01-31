Kajol test Corona positive, shared Nysa’s picture with this caption! Kajol came under the grip of the third wave of Corona, wrote this by sharing the picture of daughter Nysa!

News oi-Salman Khan

At present, the third wave of corona virus is going on and during this time many stars are also coming under its grip. In Maharashtra, cases are coming out very fast. At this time actress Kajol has come in the discussion. Kajol is the new celebrity to be diagnosed with COVID-19 infection during the third wave of the virus. The actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share the news with her fans.

‘We are not good friends’ – Sara Ali Khan said such a big deal about Janhvi Kapoor!

However, the actress instead shared a picture of her daughter Nysa Devgn on the post. She added that she is not posting her picture because she has a red nose, a runny nose and that Nysa’s smile is ‘the cutest in the world’.

“Covid 19 positive and I really don’t want anyone to see my Rudolph nose, so let’s keep meeting the cutest smile in the world! Miss you @nysadevgan and yes I can see the eye roll.”

Coming to Kajol’s post, in this picture, the star kid is dressed in a traditional outfit with a dazzling smile. She also flaunts her long manicured nails and henna on her hand and a big ring.

Nysa lives in very less limelight but sometimes pictures with parents go viral on social media. It is said that Nysa wants to make her career in Bollywood. However, only time will tell when she will start it.

english summary Bollywood Actress Kajol test Corona positive, shared Nysa’s picture with this caption! Her picture goes viral on the social media.

Story first published: Monday, January 31, 2022, 13:45 [IST]