Kajol was surprised when Ajay Devgan’s truth came out, said that if she had known earlier, she would never have married

New Delhi. The pairing of Kajol and Ajay Devgan is one of the most special couples in the Bollywood film industry. Discussions of the love of these two always remain on the tongue of the people. Ajay Devgan is a good actor as well as a good father and has proved to be the perfect life partner for Kajol, in today’s time these couples are living a very happy married life.

Read More:- Vinod Khanna had become uncontrollable while kissing Madhuri Dixit, had crossed all limits

Whenever Ajay Devgan goes to any special event, wife Kajol is always seen with him. Even though Ajay Devgn has kept children away from the eyes of the media, during a recent interview, Kajol has surprised everyone by saying a big thing about husband Ajay Devgan.

During a recent interview, she came to know about a truth of her husband from the questions of the media, due to which she was shocked. This interview of Kajol has also become quite viral on social media. Let’s know what Kajol had to say about her husband Ajay Devgan.

Read More:- Photos of 5 actresses who look like Aishwarya Rai are going viral, you will be surprised to see the photos

Actually Bollywood actress Kajol gave an interview in which some questions related to her personal life were being asked. In which Kajol told many things about her husband Ajay Devgan to her maternal grandmother. Not only this, he also told about his favorite color that he likes white color the most.

That’s when Kajol was asked in this interview – are good actors made or born? Then Kajol replied that some are born and some make their mark on the basis of their hard work and talent.

When Kajol is asked whether she has learned acting like Ajay Devgan, then Kajol is shocked to hear this question because Kajol herself did not know in advance that Ajay Devgan took acting class from somewhere. Had taken And when the media people came to know about this, then Kajol laughs and says that if she had known this thing before marriage, she would never have married Ajay.

Kajol told about Ajay that both of us are very different from each other in terms of acting, Ajay wanted to become a director, not an actor, but luck made him an actor. Ajay has a very good understanding of acting, he understands acting from every angle and that is why I am far behind Ajay in this matter.

When Kajol was asked about not working in films, she told that her children do not like any of her films, because in every film when she is seen crying or getting emotional, the children used to feel very sad. His children did not like his crying at all.

#Kajol #surprised #Ajay #Devgans #truth #earlier #married