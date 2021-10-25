Kajol’s father had told her on the muhurt of her first movie ‘Bekhudi’ – This makeup will stick to your face for the rest of the life

When the Muhurta of Kajol’s first film took place, her father had said that once the make-up of the film is applied on the face, then life does not last.

The daughter of veteran actress Tanuja of her time, Kajol never wanted to become an actress. When she saw her mother working, she felt that the people working in the film have to work a lot, so she will never do films, but will do something that requires less work. Kajol had mentioned this in Anupam Kher’s show, ‘The Anupam Kher Show’.

She had told, ‘I did not want to be an actress. I used to think that the people working in the film work too much. So I had to go to a job where I didn’t have to work that much. But the circumstances were such that I had to do it. In the film industry, I got into jokes and jokes.

Kajol told that when she was in college, director Rahul Rawail came to her with an offer of ‘Bekhudi’. She said in fun that she is doing a film. According to Kajol, she was not doing anything special in college, so she thought that she should do only one film. But when the Muhurta of his first film took place, his father said that once the make-up of the film is applied on the face, then life does not last.

In fact, Anupam Kher had told Kajol, ‘Your father told you at the time of bekhudi that once this grease paint is applied, it will remain on your face for life, the chase will not be missed.’ Kajol had said on his talk, ‘Yes he told me this. But at that time I said no, what the hell is this. I can wash my face whenever I want. I am not like that.

Kajol’s first film was not much successful but the following year 1993 film ‘Baazigar’ brought her popularity. After two years of this film, his film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, which came with Shahrukh Khan, achieved tremendous success and both became big stars.