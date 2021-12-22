Kakababur Protyaborton 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster



Kakababur Protyaborton Movie (2022):Kakababur Protyaborton is an Indian upcoming Bengali language action adventure crime film directed by Srijit Mukherji. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 4 February 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.

Story

A famous hotel in Nairobi is about to close. People don’t go to that hotel like before.Kakababu and Santu go to the hotel to find out the reason.KBBO-AINOS

Kakababur Protyaborton Movie Details:

Movies Name : Kakababur Protyaborton (2022)

: Kakababur Protyaborton (2022) Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime

Action, Adventure, Crime Release Date: 4 February 2022

4 February 2022 Director : Srijit Mukherji

: Srijit Mukherji Producer: Shrikant Mohta

Shrikant Mohta Production: Shree Venkatesh Films

Shree Venkatesh Films Writer : Sunil Gangopadhyay

: Sunil Gangopadhyay Music: Indraadip Dasgupta

Indraadip Dasgupta Language: Bengali

Bengali Watch on: Theatres

Kakababur Protyaborton Cast?

Prasenjit Chatterjee

Jacques Adriaanse

Anirban Chakrabarti

Md Amir Hamja

Alonso Grandío

Aryann Bhowmick

Al Saif Alshad

Mariska Denysschen

Kakababur Protyaborton Official Trailer

Kakababur Protyaborton Official Trailer Coming soon.

