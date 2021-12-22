Entertainment News

Kakababur Protyaborton 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster

Kakababur Protyaborton 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster
Kakababur Protyaborton 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster

Kakababur Protyaborton 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster

Kakababur Protyaborton Movie (2022):Kakababur Protyaborton is an Indian upcoming Bengali language action adventure crime film directed by Srijit Mukherji. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 4 February 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.

Story

A famous hotel in Nairobi is about to close. People don’t go to that hotel like before.Kakababu and Santu go to the hotel to find out the reason.KBBO-AINOS

Kakababur Protyaborton Movie Details:

  • Movies NameKakababur Protyaborton (2022)
  • Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime
  • Release Date: 4 February 2022
  • Director: Srijit Mukherji
  • Producer: Shrikant Mohta
  • Production: Shree Venkatesh Films
  • Writer: Sunil Gangopadhyay
  • Music: Indraadip Dasgupta
  • Language: Bengali
  • Watch on: Theatres

Kakababur Protyaborton Cast?

  • Prasenjit Chatterjee
  • Jacques Adriaanse
  • Anirban Chakrabarti
  • Md Amir Hamja
  • Alonso Grandío
  • Aryann Bhowmick
  • Al Saif Alshad
  • Mariska Denysschen

Kakababur Protyaborton Official Trailer

Kakababur Protyaborton Official Trailer Coming soon.

Disclaimer:

Finally, I would like to say you not to use the illegal movie downloading site to download movies because the movie production house gives so much effort and investment to produce a movie. So, there no make sense to destroy the film by watching the pirated one. Watch the film on your near theatre hole.

Disclaimer:  we remember you according to Indian law, piracy is a crime and we never support this. In this blog post, I'm only tried to share some information related to the illegal pirated content so that the readers can learn and understand. We do not promote piracy or any online illegal activities that violate any law.


