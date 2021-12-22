Kakababur Protyaborton 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster
Kakababur Protyaborton Movie (2022):Kakababur Protyaborton is an Indian upcoming Bengali language action adventure crime film directed by Srijit Mukherji. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 4 February 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.
Story
A famous hotel in Nairobi is about to close. People don’t go to that hotel like before.Kakababu and Santu go to the hotel to find out the reason.KBBO-AINOS
Kakababur Protyaborton Movie Details:
- Movies Name: Kakababur Protyaborton (2022)
- Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime
- Release Date: 4 February 2022
- Director: Srijit Mukherji
- Producer: Shrikant Mohta
- Production: Shree Venkatesh Films
- Writer: Sunil Gangopadhyay
- Music: Indraadip Dasgupta
- Language: Bengali
- Watch on: Theatres
Kakababur Protyaborton Cast?
- Prasenjit Chatterjee
- Jacques Adriaanse
- Anirban Chakrabarti
- Md Amir Hamja
- Alonso Grandío
- Aryann Bhowmick
- Al Saif Alshad
- Mariska Denysschen
Kakababur Protyaborton Official Trailer
