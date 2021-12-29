Kalicharan Maharaj said after releasing the video after the FIR – it doesn’t matter, then Kalicharan Maharaj absconded – Jansatta Remarks on Mahatma Gandhi: Police team in search of absconding

Dharmasansad was organized in Raipur on 25 and 26 December, in which saints and saints from all over the country participated. In this meeting, Kalicharan Maharaj praised Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi and made indecent remarks on Mahatma Gandhi.

Kalicharan Maharaj, who called Mahatma Gandhi abusive in the Dharma Sansad held in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, is now absconding. Raipur Police is now looking for them in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. A complaint was lodged against Kalicharan Maharaj in Raipur on the night of 26 December. On December 27, Kalicharan Maharaj released another video and said abusive words about Mahatma Gandhi, but since then there is no trace of him. According to Raipur Police, Kalicharan Maharaj is now absconding and a search is on for him.

Kalicharan Maharaj spoke on Islam, Gandhi and Godse

There was talk of making Shivaji or Rana Pratap the father of the nation.

Kalicharan Maharaj said that people like Chhatrapati Shivaji, Rana Pratap and Sardar Patel should be made, who did the work of uniting the Rashtrakul. He also blamed Mahatma Gandhi for partition of the country. Also alleged that Mahatma Gandhi did nothing to stop the hanging of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru.

Former mayor of Raipur lodged complaint

After this statement of Kalicharan Maharaj, there was a ruckus in the whole country and a case was also registered against him in Raipur. Former mayor of Raipur and current chairman Pramod Dubey got the FIR lodged against Kalicharan Maharaj. A case has been registered against Kalicharan Maharaj under section 505(2) and section 294.

Another video released after the FIR said it does not matter

After the registration of the case, Kalicharan Maharaj Kalicharan released another eight-minute video. In this he said, ‘I have no regrets for abusing Mahatma Gandhi. Even if you hang me, I am not going to change my tone. I am not going to be affected by such FIR. I am anti-Gandhi and even if you hang me for this, I will accept it.

Controversial speech was given in Pune too, case registered there too

Apart from the controversial speech given in Raipur Dharmasansad, another clip of Kalicharan Maharaj is going viral. This video is being told of an event in Pune. Apart from Kalicharan Maharaj, Milind Ekbote, Nandkumar Ekbote, Mohan Shete and Deepak Nagpure were also present in the program held in Pune on 19th December. Pune Police has registered a case against all of them.