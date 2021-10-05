Kalim Siddiqui: Impressions of Kalim Siddiqui at four places

Islamic scholar Kalim Siddiqui has been arrested in an illegal conversion case. Now more facts are being sought about this case. UP ATS raided several places of Kalim Siddiqui. Meanwhile, ATS also reached the residence of Maulana Kalim Siddiqui at Jamia Nagar Shahin Bagh. At the same time, the team also raided the house of Abdul Rehman at Shaheen Bagh.

The UP ATS also raided the Global Peace Center, a global peace organization. Some six teams were formed in this search, including the team from UP ATS Western Zone. During the search, desktops, tablets, important documents were found. He has been taken into custody by the ATS.

Impressions of UP ATS

More than 15 people have been arrested so far

UP ATS has arrested 15 people, including Kalim Siddiqui, in an illegal conversion case. The UP ATS had arrested Islamic scholar Kaleem Siddiqui on September 22.

Thus Kalim Siddiqui was arrested

Recently, Maulana Kalim Siddiqui (64 years old) along with his fellow Maulvis came to a function at the house of Imam Sharik of Humayunnagar Masjid Mashallah in Lisadigate, Meerut. After Isha prayers around midnight, he had gone out in the car with his companions for a fillet. Meanwhile, the family called him but found the mobile turned off. The family informed Imam Sharik in Meerut. Family and acquaintances started searching for Maulana, but could not find the information. After that, a crowd gathered at the Lisadigate police station. The commotion continued until late at night. It was later learned that Maulana had been taken into custody by the ATS.