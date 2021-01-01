Kalraj Mishra on Brahmin Sammelan: Kalraj Mishra said that enlightened class Sammelan is being organized in the name of Brahmins for self interest.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said on Sunday that Brahmins are not a caste, but a vast culture. Enlightened classes and intellectual conferences are being organized in the name of Brahmins for selfish fulfillment. Kalraj was speaking at the ‘Jwalant Samaj Sammelan and Congratulations Ceremony’ at Mishra. He said, ‘I was watching, the atmosphere that has been created here, people have started caste-specific conferences which are being organized under the name of Enlightened Class Councils, Intellectual Class Councils etc. I think these conferences are being organized in the name of a particular caste for self-interest.The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) are organizing enlightened class and intellectual class conferences ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh early next year.

‘Brahmin is not a caste, it is a culture in itself’

Mishra said, ‘I think there has been an attempt to narrow down the caste as well. Attempts have been made to have a limited approach to it, because Brahman is not a caste, Brahman is a culture in itself. This culture is very vast, time has passed from Vedic times till now, then it has become a huge culture. Mishra said, “I understand selfishness by giving attractive names (Enlightened Class Council and Intellectual Council) which is an act of throwing dust in the eyes of the learned community.” He said that the way in which nationalism is being narrowed down by increasing regionalism should be improved by the educated community.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Dr. Mahendranath Pandey and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra Tenny were present on the occasion as special guests under the chairmanship of Senior Advocate Sunil Dwivedi. Uttar Pradesh State Construction and Workers Development Cooperative Federation President Virendra Tiwari was present on the occasion.

SP and BSP remember Brahmins after 5 years: Mahendranath Pandey

Addressing the event, Union Minister Pandey, without naming the SP-BSP conventions, said that after five years of reversal, he remembers something in the cycle of time and is ignored for the rest of the time. He said that Brahmins have been the lifeblood of the enlightened class for centuries. Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pandey said that he has always given priority to the interest of the nation and the interest of the society. At the same time, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Tenny said that it was unfortunate that a government came after independence which did not develop in accordance with the traditions and culture of the country. He said that Bharatiya Jana Sangh and BJP have always tried to regain national pride.

