Kalyan Mandir on Ram Mandir: Kalyan Singh accepted the responsibility of demolishing the controversial structure in Ayodhya and resigned as the Chief Minister

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh passed away on Saturday night. Kalyan Singh breathed his last in PGI at the age of 89. Kalyan Singh saw a long political journey. The biggest incident of his life took place in 1992, the day the controversial building in Ayodhya was demolished. In December, Kalyan Singh was at his residence on Kalidas Marg in Lucknow when a mob of car workers demolished the controversial structure in Ayodhya.

In the evening, Kalyan Singh was taking information from the officials sitting at his residence and was strategizing what the government should do after the demolition of the structure. During all the discussions, Kalyan Singh decided that he would take the responsibility of demolishing the structure himself. Kalyan was adamant on his decision and for that he called the officers home with all the files. In this regard, Kalyan Singh gave a written order to the Chief Secretary and the DGP not to fire car servants in Ayodhya.

The governor did not give time to meet to submit his resignation

Kalyan had made up his mind that he should resign from the government now. He told his protocol officer to go to Raj Bhavan and prepare. There was confusion among the officials that no time was taken to meet the then Governor Satyanarayana Reddy. The real Satyanarayana Reddy was in a state of confusion. He could not decide whether Kalyan should resign or dismiss the government. The governor was trying to get the opinion of Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on the matter, but as long as he could speak, Kalyan walked from his house on Kalidas Marg towards Raj Bhavan.

Reached Kalyan Raj Bhavan without taking time

When a convoy of Kalyan vehicles reached the Raj Bhavan a few minutes later, a strange situation arose. Smiling in the main building of the Raj Bhavan, Kalyan Singh handed over a page of his letterpad to the Governor and thanked him for the cooperation he has received so far. It was written on the paper, ‘I am resigning as Chief Minister, please accept’. However, in his resignation, Kalyan did not request the governor to dismiss the assembly.

Kalyan said- December 6 is a matter of national pride

Kalyan Singh left the chair, but from that day on he became the main face of Hindutva politics. Throughout his life, Kalyan has not regretted the controversial structure. In an interview, they were asked if they regretted it. Kalyan’s answer was – I don’t regret it. People say December 6, 1992 is National Mourning Day, I say it is not a matter of national mourning but a matter of national pride.

