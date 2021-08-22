Kalyan Singh and Narendra Modi: Kalyan Singh News: Prime Minister Modi paid tributes to Kalyan Singh

A powerful leader is lost. I pray at the feet of Lord Shri Ram that Lord Rama should place Kalyan Singh Ji at his feet. May Lord Rama give his family the strength to bear this loss in this hour of sorrow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh at Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister arrived at his residence on Mall Avenue in Lucknow along with BJP President JP Nadda and CM Yogi. After offering a wreath to Kalyan Singh’s body, the Prime Minister interacted with his son Rajveer Singh. The Prime Minister became emotional while remembering Kalyan. The Prime Minister said that Kalyan Singh’s parents have named him Kalyan. He lived his name all his life.Speaking to media after paying tributes to Kalyan Singh, the Prime Minister said, “The name given to him by Kalyan Singh’s parents made it meaningful. He was Kalyan Singh and he made Janakalyan his mantra. He dedicated his life to the Bharatiya Janata Party, Jana Sangh and the entire family. Kalyan Singh had become a name of faith in every corner of India. He became the name of a committed decision maker and he always strived for the welfare of as many people as possible throughout his life.

PM Modi further said, “Whenever he gets the responsibility, be it as an MLA or as a government or as a governor, he should always be the center of inspiration. The country has lost a valuable personality, a capable leader. Let’s try our best for his ideals. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give them a place at their feet and give the family the strength to bear this loss.

‘Should I call Kalyan Singh a leader or big brother or friend … it is difficult to decide’

Other BJP leaders also paid tributes to Kalyan Singh. Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said it was difficult to decide whether to call Kalyan Singh a leader or an elder brother or friend. His role was to make it feel like he was at the forefront, with big brothers and friends. He is no longer with us, I pay tribute to him.

At the same time, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that Kalyan Singh was not only a brilliant personality but also an institution full of social, cultural, cultural. BJP is their ted today that BJP has reached this stage today. His death has certainly created a void.

Kalyan Singh News: Former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh is not, the whole village is in mourning

BJP won a historic victory in 2014

Former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh was one of the politicians who played a pivotal role in bringing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the post of Prime Minister. Kalyan Singh was instrumental in deciding the strategy of the UP BJP in the 2014 elections. In this election, BJP won 73 Lok Sabha seats in UP and PM Modi himself won from Varanasi constituency of the state.

Kalyan Singh’s funeral on Monday

After Kalyan Singh’s death, Chief Ministers, Governors and Union Ministers of all the states, except the Prime Minister, are arriving in Lucknow. Apart from Kalyan Singh’s residence in Lucknow, Kalyan Singh’s last darshan will also be held at the Vidhan Bhavan and BJP office. Kalyan’s body will reach his native village on Sunday evening. After this, his funeral will be held at Narora in Bulandshahr on Monday.

