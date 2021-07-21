Kalyan Singh Babri Masjid: Kalyan Singh Biography in Hindi: Introduce the life of former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh

About three decades after the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kalyan Singh emerged as a prominent Hindu leader. However, after that incident, he accepted moral responsibility and resigned as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. Kalyan Singh passed away at Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI), Lucknow on Saturday evening. He was 89 years old.

Kalyan Singh was often in the limelight during his long political career. The court had been hearing the case for a long time. Meanwhile, he was also the Governor of Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh. After completing his term as Governor of Rajasthan in September 2019, he returned to Lucknow and rejoined the Bharatiya Janata Party. Meanwhile, he appeared before a special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and in September 2020, the court acquitted 31 accused, including him.

Kalyan Singh also severed ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party twice. He left the BJP for the first time in 1999 due to differences with the party leadership. He returned to the BJP in 2004. Then in 2009 Singh resigned from all BJP posts and accused him of insulting the BJP.

After that, Mulayam also shook hands with his strong opponents

Meanwhile, he formed the National Revolutionary Party and did not shy away from joining hands with rival Mulayam Singh Yadav. Born on 5 January 1932 in Madhauli village in Aligarh district to Tejpal Singh Lodhi and Sita Devi, Kalyan Singh graduated and studied Sahitya Ratna (LT) and initially became a teacher in his home region.

By joining the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Kalyan Singh stepped into the field of social service and later became active in Jansangh politics. He was first elected to the Legislative Assembly from Atrauli constituency in Aligarh district on a Jana Sangh ticket in 1967 and was a ten-time MLA till 2002.

Kalyan Singh, who was jailed for 20 months during the Emergency, became the health minister in 1977 in the Janata Party government led by Chief Minister Ram Naresh Yadav. He emerged as a hero of the Ram Mandir movement in the 1990s and the 1991 assembly elections were fought under his leadership. He became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in June 1991 in the Bharatiya Janata Party government with an absolute majority, but resigned on 6 December 1992 after tearing down the controversial structure in Ayodhya.

Baleshwar Tyagi, a minister in the Kalyan Singh-led governments, has written a book titled “Jo Yaad Raha” in which he recounts many memories of Kalyan Singh’s administrative efficiency and vision. When Kalyan Singh was the Chief Minister, he gave complete freedom to the officers to do the right thing.

On September 21, 1997, Kalyan Singh was sworn in as Chief Minister for the second time with the support of the Bahujan Samaj Party. Meanwhile, on October 21, 1997, the BSP withdrew its support to the Kalyan Singh government. However, Kalyan Singh’s government remained in power with the support of the Lokshahi Bahujan Samaj Party, formed by the Democratic Congress and Congress MLA Naresh Agarwal and the BSP MLAs led by Markandey Chand.

Meanwhile, Jagdambika Pal of the Democratic Congress was also sworn in as the Chief Minister for one day but the court declared her invalid and Kalyan Singh remained the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh till November 12, 1999. In 2004, Kalyan Singh became the first Lok Sabha member from Bulandshahr Lok Sabha constituency on a BJP ticket. He left the BJP once again in 2009 and was elected as an independent MP from the Eta Lok Sabha constituency with the support of the Samajwadi Party, but later returned to the BJP.

When a group of BJP leaders was coming together to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister, Kalyan Singh sided with Modi. After the formation of the BJP government at the Center in 2014 under Modi’s leadership, Kalyan Singh was made the Governor of Rajasthan.

Kalyan Singh is survived by his wife Ramwati Devi and a son and a daughter. His son Rajveer Singh alias Raju Bhaiya is a BJP MP from Eta while his grandson Sandeep Singh is a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government.