Kalyan Singh BJP flag: ‘When I die, my body should also be wrapped in BJP flag’, JP Nadda fulfilled that wish of Kalyan – when JP Nadda fulfilled his wish after the death of Kalyan Singh

Kalyan Singh BJP flag: 'When I die, my body should also be wrapped in BJP flag', JP Nadda fulfilled that wish of Kalyan

Shreyansh Tripathi, Lucknow

Senior BJP leader and former chief minister Kalyan Singh passed away on Saturday night. Kalyan Singh, who had been undergoing treatment at SGPGI for a long time, breathed his last on Saturday night when leaders of every party, including the Bharatiya Janata Party, were at his home.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself and BJP president JP Nadda arrived in Lucknow to pay their respects. While paying homage to Kalyan, the PM became emotional, after which the BJP president granted his wish, in which Kalyan had said that when he dies, his body should be wrapped in the BJP flag and taken to the cemetery.

After leaving the BJP, Kalyan Singh rejoined the Bharatiya Janata Party, at which time he was widely criticized. Kalyan had made several statements while leaving the BJP. Kalyan had said that BJP is a dead snake, I have buried it in the ground. Despite these statements of Kalyan, the BJP leadership could not get away from him.

Modi bowed to Kalyan Singh’s body, saying – the former Chief Minister has made his name meaningful

Kalyan cried after mentioning this wish in the meeting

A few years later, when Kalyan rejoined the BJP, he said in a meeting, ‘The values ​​of the Sangh and the BJP are in every drop of my blood. I want to stay in BJP for the rest of my life and when my life is coming to an end, my body should also be wrapped in the flag of Bharatiya Janata Party. When Kalyan Singh wept while making this statement, the voice of Kalyan Singh’s deaf proclamation of Zindabad began to rise among the people. After joining the BJP, Kalyan also said that he has committed a sin, for which he apologizes.

Swatantra Dev Singh stayed with Nadda

His life came to an end on Saturday after Kalyan Singh’s speech. While paying homage to Kalyan, BJP president JP Nadda reached his house on Sunday morning and planted the BJP flag on his body as per Kalyan’s wishes. On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatanter Dev Singh, along with the BJP president, fulfilled Kalyan’s wish. Apart from the Bharatiya Janata Party flag, the national flag was also hoisted on Kalyan in the past.

