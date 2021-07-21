kalyan singh death news: Kalyan Singh news: Mandal-Kamandal experiment Learn about Hindutva politics icon, Kalyan Singh: BJP’s OBC face, the first icon of Hindutva politics, why is Kalyan Singh so important even today?

Lucknow

Since the admission of former UP Chief Minister Kalyan Singh to the hospital, senior BJP leaders and ministers have been visiting him daily. Whether it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other ministers-MLAs will question the nature of the former chief minister. Even CM Yogi Adityanath used to go to the hospital every week to check on his health. When he passed away on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi himself, along with all BJP leaders, came to pay his respects. Suffice it to say what Kalyan Singh meant in BJP and UP. At a time when the Center is trying to reach out to the backward classes in the state, the importance of Kalyan Singh increases even more.

Political experts tell Kalyan Singh about the use of Mandal-Kamandal politics. In the 90s, when Mandal politics intensified across the country, in response, the RSS was looking for a face in Uttar Pradesh that would also stand up to backward caste politics while driving their chariot of Hindutva. Going to Kalyan Singh, the team’s search was completed. Kalyan Singh is said to be the first BJP chief minister in the OBC community. Kalyan Singh belonged to the Lodhi community whose population stretches from Central Uttar Pradesh to Western UP. In the backward population, this community was said to be the third largest after Yadav and Kurmi.

Symbol of Hindutva with backward politics

Senior journalist Brijesh Shukla says, ‘Kalyan Singh was the first in the BJP, along with the politics of the past, Kalyan Singh was the symbol of Hindutva. He was working hard to make all the society a part of BJP. I have noticed that when he was sending the ticket distribution list, he used to give importance to the backwards. He further explains, ‘Since 1986, the Sangh Parivar has been looking for a face who can carry the face of the whole of Hindutva, and he was not a golden face. The BJP was accused of being a party of traders and Brahmins.

In India, backward politics took place

Recalling the politics of the 1980s, Brijesh Shukla says, ‘At that time, two leaders were emerging in the politics of Uttar Pradesh. One was born in Etawah and the other in Aligarh, some distance away. Backward politics was prevalent in India at that time. If you look, there was someone to compete with Mulayam Singh, it was Kalyan Singh. He wanted to put a brake on the politics of Kalyan Mulayam.

When the list with the names of the upper caste district presidents was torn

When Kalyan Singh became the Chief Minister in 1991, he became a strong face of the backward classes. Senior journalists say that once they tore up the list of BJP district presidents and threw them away. He said ‘there is no other face that the same two-three castes are caught. Add other classes and find out if you can’t find them. ‘

Meeting of upper caste MLAs to protest against welfare

Due to the love of the backward classes, Kalyan Singh was also opposed many times. In Lucknow, BJP’s upper caste MLAs met at Bakshi Ka Talab but Kalyan Singh never cared. It is said that Kalyan Singh once said in a meeting before the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, ‘If there is no equality and harmony in the society, you cannot imagine a Hindu society. Then your Hindutva is hollow. ‘

Kalyan Singh’s role in BJP politics

Kalyan Singh was a politician whose face is visible in BJP politics today. When Amit Shah took charge of UP in 2013, from the organization to the political strategy, the formula of the welfare era began to emerge. The party revived the strategy of OBC and Hindutva. The structure of the organization also changed. The participation of backward classes increased in the organization. Separate posts were created for OBCs, Dalits and women at each level. Even in the 2017 elections, linking the backs with the issues of polarization was clearly visible from the selection of the faces of the social engineering organization to the election campaign.

