Kalyan Singh got Padma Vibhushan and Rajdeep Sardesai mentioned the fall of Babri Masjid, the filmmaker said – stop spreading poison…

Kalyan Singh has been given the Padma Vibhushan Award. On which Rajdeep Sardesai tweeted and mentioned about the fall of Babri Masjid.

The Government of India has announced 128 Padma Awards on the 73rd Republic Day. In which one name is also of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and late BJP leader Kalyan Singh. He has been awarded the Padma Vibhushan award posthumously. He died in the year 2021 itself. The government has given him this award for the public welfare done by him.

After the announcement of the government, a tweet by eminent journalist Rajdeep Sardesai has created a stir on Twitter. He tweeted against Kalyan Singh, after which filmmaker Ashok Pandit gave a befitting reply to him.

Rajdeep Sardesai wrote, “Since we live in a country where people forget very quickly, but do not forget that in 1992, when the Babri Masjid was demolished, Kalyan Singh was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. This act was a crime, in which his role was also kept under scrutiny by the Supreme Court. The country’s second highest civilian award is being given to such a person.”

After this tweet of Rajdeep, filmmaker Ashok Pandit surrounded him and wrote, “Stop spreading poison on Republic Day. Keep up your services towards the family.” On this tweet of Ashok Pandit Sajad Sabreen The user of the name wrote, “Why Panditji the truth has pierced.”

On Ashok Pandit’s tweet, a young man named Ranjan Jayanthi wrote, “Kalyan Singh a hero, a true Ram devotee. Before typing the name Rajdeep, please clean your keyboard. Your keyboard worships Aurangabad Babars. Kalyan Singh is pure and he merged with Lord Ram.” At the same time, a user named Deepak Shah wrote, “These people can never improve, spent their whole life like this in misleading the country.” A youth named S Prasad took a jibe at Rajdeep and wrote, “Rajdeep Sardesai spreads hatred in the name of protecting secularism…the life lost in communal quarrels is his livelihood.”

Let us tell you that three great personalities including Kalyan Singh have been given Padma awards. Radheshyam Khemka, who was the President of Gorakhpur Geeta Press, has been awarded the Padma Vibhushan posthumously in the field of literature and education. Vashisht Tripathi has been awarded in the field of literature and education, Rashid Khan for art, Kamalini Asthana and Nalini Asthana art, Shivnath Mishra for art, Lucknow’s Vidya Vindu Singh, literature and education, Shish Ram’s art, Varanasi’s Sivananda Awarded for Yoga Ajita Srivastava of Mirzapur, Ajay Kumar Sonkar of Prayagraj has been awarded the Padma Shri for his contribution in the field of science and engineering, Dr Kamalkar Tripathi of Siddharthnagar for his contribution in the field of medicine.

Let us tell you that people used to call Kalyan Singh ‘Babu Ji’. Three days of national mourning was declared after his death. He has played an important role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. Kalyan Singh was counted among the veteran leaders of BJP.