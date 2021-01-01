kalyan singh latest news: SP Congress besieges BJP: SP Congress besieges BJP

Highlights The BJP had tweeted a photo

SP said – No party’s flag can be on the national flag

Congress advised to follow the guidelines

Lucknow

A picture of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh’s tribute ceremony is going viral on social media. Opposition parties have attacked the BJP over the viral image. SP spokesperson Juhi Singh questioned the BJP’s ideology while Congress leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui also advised the BJP to follow the guidelines.

We will tell you that BJP has tweeted a picture. In which the body of the former Chief Minister is wrapped in a tricolor. The BJP flag is seen on half of this picture. There are different reactions on social media about this picture.

Finding problems in dead bodies

BJP spokesperson Amit Puri said, “I don’t think there should be a situation of controversy after the death of any politician or any person.” The undisputed opposition should not even try to find the issue in the corpses.

Big question mark on BJP’s thinking

Juhi Singh, national president of the Samajwadi Mahila Sabha, said no party’s flag could be on the national flag. If the present government thinks that the party’s flag is above the nation, it is a big question mark on their thinking. Things cannot be changed at your convenience. You can cover the national flag for someone else’s wish. If the BJP does not accept the National Flag Code, then the BJP can change the constitution.

BJP should follow the guidelines

Congress leader Naseemuddin said, “I mourn Kalyan Singh on behalf of my party.” Today, on the day of his funeral, we should not do politics at this time. We need to speak from the heart while showing empathy. On the question of placing the BJP’s flag on the national flag, Naseemuddin said that if it was not in accordance with the guidelines, the BJP should be careful. It is wrong to violate the guidelines.

This is called the National Flag Code

The Indian Flag Code 2002 is divided into three parts. Pursuant to Section IV of the Flag Code Part III, no other flag or emblem shall be hoisted or hoisted higher than the national flag. No other flag shall be placed alongside the national flag or any other object placed on the flag strip on which the flag will be hoisted. These items also include flowers or necklaces and symbols. On this basis, it is not proper to place any flag on the tricolor.

