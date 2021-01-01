Kalyan Singh: Politics once again heats up Kalyan Singh, Mohsin Raza summons those who did not pay tribute to Taliban

Politics resumed in Lucknow after the death of former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh on Wednesday. This time, the controversial statement of government minister Mohsin Raza has come to the fore. Mohsin Raza has told the SP and the Congress about the Taliban ideology. He alleged that the SP-Congress did not pay homage to Kalyan Singh’s death. At the same time, the Congress-SP said that the BJP has once again started politics on corpses. While Kalyan Singh was alive, the BJP did not respect him. Now politics is being done.Mohsin Raza said that after the death of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, two perspectives are being seen. An ideology looks patriotic. Another ideology appears to be with the Taliban. Whether it is Congress leader Priyanka or Rahul Gandhi or the legislature leader, no one likes to tweet. Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav also did not like joining hands with him in forming the government. Finally, the ideology of the Taliban is visible.

‘BJP’s statement is false’

Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi said that the Congress delegation had gone to pay homage to Kalyan Singh, but the BJP leaders kept lying. At the same time, Congress spokesperson Sachin said that the BJP did not respect Kalyan Singh if he was alive, but was doing politics after his death. SP spokesperson Sunil Singh Sajan also targeted Mohsin Raza, saying that Kalyan Singh was expelled from his party by the BJP, after which the SP honored him with his help. Today, his death is being politicized.

