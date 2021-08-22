Kalyan Singh Story: Kalyan Singh: When Kalyan was imprisoned for a day after the demolition of the structure and jailor Kiran Bedi asked a question from the court itself – the story of Kalyan Singh’s one day imprisonment

Those who laugh at Kalyan Singh’s death, aren’t you immortal?

By the evening of December 6, 1992, the controversial structure in Ayodhya had collapsed. After resigning as the Chief Minister of the state, Kalyan Singh had told the media that he was responsible for what happened in Ayodhya. This message was being spread in all parts of the country. In response to the BJP’s support, a section started opposing Kalyan and then the application started in the court. At one point, the court sentenced Kalyan to one day in jail and a fine of Rs 20,000.In fact, before tearing down the disputed structure, the Kalyan Singh government had given an affidavit in the Supreme Court that their government would not allow any damage to the structure. Kalyan spoke at the National Integration Conference about the commitment to protect the structure. But despite all the promises, the controversial structure was demolished on December 6, 1992 in Ayodhya.

A petitioner named Mohammad Aslam filed an application in the apex court against Kalyan’s decision as contempt of the apex court. During the hearing against Kalyan Singh on October 24, 1994, the court ordered him to be sent to jail for one day as a token. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on Kalyan.

The Supreme Court ordered the DCP

The responsibility of implementing the decision to send Kalyan to jail rested with the then Registrar of the Supreme Court, L.C. Was given to Bhadu. Bhadu first called a DCP of Delhi Police, but the DCP refused to take Kalyan to jail as it was work outside his purview. After some time, the registrar called the SHO of Tilak Marg in Delhi with full security. As per the order, the SHO reached the UP Bhavan at Chanakyapuri in Delhi, where Kalyan Singh was staying.

Prime Minister Modi reached Lucknow to pay his last respects to Kalyan Singh ‘Babuji’

Kiran Bedi’s question to the Chief Justice

According to the order, the police convoy took Kalyan Singh towards Tihar. Kiran Bedi, the then jailor of Tihar and a sharp IPS officer, questioned the Supreme Court. Kiran said, what does it mean to imprison Kalyan Singh one day? Kiran wanted to know from the Chief Justice how long Kalyan would be kept in jail. The court told Kiran that the rules of the jail manual should be followed for this.

Later, Kalyan and Kiran joined the BJP.

Kalyan paid the fine and spent a day in jail following a court order that day. However, later, Kiran Bedi also became a part of the same BJP, in which Kalyan was doing politics. Kalyan later became governor and Kiran Bedi, who had once imprisoned him, was appointed lieutenant governor of Puducherry.

