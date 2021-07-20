Kalyan Singh: Walking from Lucknow to Ramallah, it took 13 hours instead of 3 …

‘No fault, no fault, no shortage. I take all the responsibility directly on me. If there is any punishment to be given, it should be given to me without giving it to anyone. Singh’s December 1. Who can forget Kalyan Singh’s clear speech on the 2nd. An event that changed the direction of the country’s politics. Ram Janmabhoomi, Babri Masjid and 6 December. Although there are many characters in this story, one of the special characters is Kalyan Singh. Rakesh Pandey, a senior journalist who has witnessed many big events with him, spoke to Navbharat Times Online.

‘Throughout the journey, people were praying for welfare’

In a case related to the December 6 incident and Kalyan Singh, senior journalist Rakesh Pandey says, ‘He had given an affidavit in the Supreme Court that I would protect the disputed structure. At that time, he faced a difficult challenge. The book can be written from 5 to 6 December. Kalyan Singh resigns as UP Chief Minister PV Narasimha Rao was the Prime Minister. He said they have been removed. At first they thought it shouldn’t happen. But he took responsibility for himself. “I am responsible for what happened and I resign,” he said. On December 6, 1992, a month after the fall of Babri, when Kalyan Singh went to Ayodhya, people gathered and performed his Aarti. It was so welcoming that it took them 12-13 hours to cover the distance of about 125 km from Lucknow to Ayodhya.

‘Brahmadatta ji, this road goes to Delhi, not to Ayodhya’

Veteran BJP leader Brahmadatta Dwivedi was also with Kalyan Singh during the yatra. The same Brahmadatta Dwivedi who saved Mayawati during the state guest house incident. Senior journalist Rakesh Pandey says of the incident, ‘Brahmadatta Dwivedi was alive at that time. Our car was running intermittently in front of his car. We were moving on talking. I said Brahmadattaji, this road leads to Delhi. He could not understand. I said I was talking about the political path. I have never seen such a grand reception in my journalistic life. People poured out their emotions and then it came out of Kalyan Singh’s mouth that December 6 is not a day of shame but a day of pride. People in the Opposition used to say that this is a tarnished day in Indian history. He was irritated by the response of the people. His popularity had grown a lot. He had a style, when he was holding public meetings, he used to say many times that I have only spoken to Ramji on my hotline.

‘At that time BJP had three leaders of the same height’

Referring to Kalyan Singh’s popularity, senior journalist Rakesh Pandey said, “I have said many times that there was a time when there were three leaders of the same stature in the BJP. All three had different tastes. No. I have heard Kalyan Singh speak in the Legislative Assembly before 1992. He was very clear about the objectives of politics and administration. That is why no one can accuse him of corruption. Politics is his service. But on his own terms, politics was not a business for him.

‘No post for officer, officer is needed for post’

Speaking about Kalyan Singh, senior journalist Rakesh Pandey told NBT Online, ‘There are many things to be said and to be said about Kalyan Singh. It has been written in many newspapers. But one thing should be discussed about Kalyan Singh but it did not happen. That is, Kalyan Singh had a very deep understanding of administration. I remember one of his sentences that should be said by management students and those who learn politics. He was saying that I don’t want a position for an officer, I want an officer for a position. That is, merit is paramount, not authority. It does not matter what caste the officer belongs to. The important thing is what his qualifications are. If you want to tell the administration in one sentence, this sentence is enough. This is what he used to say over and over again.

‘There was only one shortcoming, sometimes I got stuck’

Senior journalist Rakesh Pandey further says, ‘He had a good understanding of the economy. When he was the Chief Minister, he once said, don’t invite me for the foundation, tell me when the inauguration will take place. A lot of people say it now but at first they told it. He had a deep understanding of the economy and administration. The only drawback is that he sometimes gets stuck. This caused them a lot of damage.

What did Kalyan Singh say on December 6?

In his statement, referring to the incident of December 1, 1992, Kalyan Singh had said, I take all the responsibility directly on me. If you want to sue in any court, run it against me. If you want to investigate in any commission, do it against me. And if you want to punish me for it, give it to me without giving it to anyone. Authorities have complied with the order. I am ready to clarify every point that I or my colleagues or my allies or my government have not contempt of court. Shall I shoot? At the NIC (National Integration Council) meeting, I had made it clear that I would not shoot, I would not shoot, I would not shoot.

Kalyan Singh had further said, ‘On December 6, 1992, at around one o’clock, when Union Home Minister SB Chavan Saheb called me and told me that we had information that car attendants had climbed the dome. What information do you have? So I said I am a little step ahead that the car attendants have climbed the dome and the car attendants have also started breaking the dome. But Chavan Saheb, note that I will not shoot, I will not shoot, I will not shoot. In addition to firing, whatever measures can be planned, effective measures are being taken to bring the situation under control.

‘Yes sir, the concept of welfare is over’

Commenting on Kalyan Singh’s political career, senior journalist Sanjay Pandey said, He had abolished the concept of Yes Sir-Yes Sir in the bureaucracy. Another thing is that he was a strong man of his tone. It had its own criteria. In the second term, when he was removed and Ram Prakash Gupta was made the Chief Minister, he appeared unwilling to compromise. Eventually he had to be released. He was never afraid to tell his mind. Too often many politicians say something different, something different happens in the mind. But Kalyan Singh was the opposite, he used to say clearly whatever came to his mind.

‘Prime Minister was once considered a candidate’

Senior journalist Sanjay Pandey further says, “At that time, his status was on par with that of Vajpayee and Advani. He was once considered a prime ministerial candidate. He is credited with bringing the BJP to the golden age of Uttar Pradesh. He had been doing politics since the time of Jana Sangh. Always win elections. He had once gone to Gorakhpur and Basti to conduct an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas. I was with them. He looked like a strong person from the top but not from the inside. When they sat down together, they spoke with great love. This was the beginning of my journalism and asking me if I had a meal was a different experience for such a great public leader and popular leader. I found his temperament very soft.

